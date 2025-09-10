Danville Regional Airport to Receive Over $7 Million for New Aviation Training Facilities

More than $7 million in state and federal funding will go toward a planned aviation training facility and renovation of a hangar at Danville Regional Airport.

The $7.6 million includes about $4.07 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to pay for 60% of construction of the 12,532-square-foot training facility and to renovate an existing hangar, while $2.5 million in state funding will help cover the cost of building the training facility.

Also included is $821,331 in federal funding to construct a new hangar at the airport and $213,020 in local funding for the training center project, bringing the total to about $7.6 million.

“Due to available state and federal funding, it is anticipated that funding will cover approximately 95% of the total project cost,” said Marc Adelman, director of transportation for the city of Danville.

Danville City Council will vote during its next meeting Sept. 16 whether to appropriate the money in the city’s 2025-26 budget. The money was awarded to the city in June 2024.

The planned new 6,400-square-foot hangar at the airport would be used by Averett University to store aircraft. An existing hangar currently rented by Averett would be used by Danville Community College for aviation maintenance training activities, Adelman wrote in a letter to city council.

As for the aviation training facility, it “will promote excellent job opportunities for students completing aviation maintenance and flight instruction training offered by Averett University and Danville Community College,” Adelman wrote.

“In addition, it is expected that the availability of enhanced workforce development aviation training could enhance possible airport development opportunities,” he wrote.

Aviation training facility

A 6,400-square-foot hangar and a 12,532-square-foot aviation training facility to be used by Averett University and Danville Community College are planned for Danville Regional Airport. The two planned structures are rendered above in gray. State and federal grant money will cover most of the project’s costs.

Construction on the aviation training facility is expected to begin in October or November, with completion of the facility as well as hangar renovation anticipated for December 2026, Adelman said.

Construction on the new hangar is expected to start in November and be finished in August 2026, Adelman said.

“Once the new hangar is completed, Averett University will move out of the hangar located next to the fire station [at the airport] and move into the new hangar,” Adelman said. “The hangar that Averett University will move out of will be renovated so DCC can complete aviation management training inside the hangar for aircraft that DCC will own.”

Also, Danville Regional Airport will use grant money from the Virginia Department of Aviation for maintenance at the facility.

The airport will use $142,000 to recover its operations tower roof, crack-seal the primary runway, remove brush from a ravine that requires special equipment and replace a Z-turn mower, Adelman said.

The money, which includes $42,000 in matching local funds, will also cover other items.

“Airport maintenance funds will also cover unscheduled repairs, like when gate operators are struck by lightning and to complete lighting repairs for taxiways and runways,” Adelman said.

In addition, the airport will use $10,000 to promote aviation awareness during the Airport Open House and Free Fly Day for children on Nov. 1. Of the money, $5,000 comes from the Virginia Department of Aviation, and the remaining $5,000 will come from the city of Danville.

