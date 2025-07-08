North Dakota Airports Receive Funding for Improvement Projects

Jul. 6—WASHINGTON, D.C. — Three small northeast North Dakota airports have received funding for projects from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration.

Among seven other North Dakota airports, the Langdon Municipal Airport Authority, Lakota Airport Authority and Cavalier Municipal Airport Authority all received funding. In total, airports across the state were given a combined $3,493,701, a press release said.

The Langdon airport received $584,324 for the construction of a new taxiway. The taxiway will be 1,739 feet and bring the airport to conformity with current standards, the release said. The project will also expand the airport's east apron by 1,352 square yards. The grant was given to fund the final phase of the project, which includes constructing 328 feet of the runway.

The Lakota airport received $415,285 for the rehabilitation of 738 feet of paved taxiway. The rehabilitation is to maintain the pavement's structural integrity and minimize foreign object debris, the release said.

The Cavalier airport received $333,500 for the rehabilitation of 3,300 feet of paved runway. It will maintain the pavement's structural integrity and minimize foreign object debris, the release said. The grant was given to fund the final phase of the project, which includes 347 feet of runway rehabilitation, as well as site grading and construction engineering.

© 2025 the Grand Forks Herald (Grand Forks, N.D.). Visit www.grandforksherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.