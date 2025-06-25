Bishop Airport Receives $4.9 Million Federal Grant for Terminal Roof Reconstruction and Sign Installation

FLINT, MI — Bishop Airport is getting more than $4.9 million in federal funds to reconstruct the roof system of its terminal building and install new directional signs.

The U.S. Department of Transportation grant was announced on Monday, June 23, by U.S. Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet, D- Bay City.

MLive-The Flint Journal could not immediately reach a Bishop spokesperson for additional information on Monday, but the congresswoman’s announcement says funding will assist with the reconstruction of an outdated terminal roof and gutters and replacement of directional signs at the terminal to support passenger and baggage movement.

“This funding enables us to proceed with essential improvements to our terminal infrastructure, starting with the design phase and culminating in the reconstruction of over 40,000 square feet of terminal roof and gutter systems,” Nino Sapone, chief executive officer of Bishop, said in a statement.

“Additionally, updating our directional signage will enhance the overall passenger experience by making navigation more intuitive and efficient. These investments are critical to maintaining a safe, modern, and welcoming facility for the region,” Sapone’s statement reads.

McDonald Rivet called the airport an economic multiplier for the region.

“I am thrilled to see this money coming to Flint, because investing in our airport will make goods cheaper, bring jobs to our region, and support our residents,” her statement reads.

McDonald Rivet is a member of the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure, which has jurisdiction over airport and aviation infrastructure policy nationwide.

