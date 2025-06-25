PSA Airlines relocates headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina

Over 100 PSA Airlines workers are leaving Ohio behind to become Charlotteans by next March.

But the company will need more employees for its new home in North Carolina. In January, PSA announced plans to move its corporate headquarters from Dayton to Charlotte. This move includes the American Airlines subsidiary hiring more than 200 people in the region for management and support staff roles, in addition to the PSA employees coming to the area.

The new location at Water Ridge Office Park, in the Eagle Lake neighborhood, is expected to open in January. It will house about 400 workers. PSA’s office will be about two miles from American’s Charlotte Flight Training Center and five miles from Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

About 50 positions have been filled so far. PSA expects to hire additional people this summer and early fall. The airline has received more than 20,000 applications for jobs in Charlotte, according to spokesman Joe Horvath.

People interested in PSA jobs should visit psaairlines.com.

Construction is ahead of schedule, but the facility is not ready for PSA workers yet. Employees are currently working in a temporary space in the university area near Mallard Creek Church Road.

Employees in Ohio were offered options of relocation assistance from the company or participation in a retention and severance program.

“We think a lot more people wanted to come, but the circumstances weren’t right,” he said.

PSA offered approximately 360 employees in Ohio the option of relocating to Charlotte with assistance. About 150 accepted the offer. In addition to financial assistance for relocation, the package includes education on Charlotte neighborhoods and guidance from employees already residing in the region.

The airline expects Ohio employees to be in the Charlotte office by March 2026.

“We got a lot of really talented people coming with us that have been here that know PSA, know aviation, know the industry and have really contributed to a world class culture that we have here,” he said. More on PSA

PSA operates more than 700 flights a day with 107 destinations. It serves about 21,000 passengers daily. PSA serves American’s American Eagle regional network, with support to hubs in Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

The relocation announcement in January was made just hours before the deadly D.C. crash. A PSA flight collided midair with a military helicopter over Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29. All 60 passengers and the four Charlotte-based crew members died, as did the three Army soldiers on the Black Hawk.

PSA decided to move because Charlotte has the most daily departures for the airline and has most of the training in the city, according to the company.

High passenger volume was another factor.

Charlotte Douglas is the sixth busiest airport in the world for arrivals and departures, according to Airports Council International. American operates its second largest hub at Charlotte Douglas and accounts for about 90% of all flights out of the airport.

© 2025 The Herald (Rock Hill, S.C.). Visit www.heraldonline.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.