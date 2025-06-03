Federal Officials Announce Reopening of Newark Airport Runway, Promising Improved Flight Schedules

Newark Liberty International Airport customers will see more flights and less delays after a closed runway reopened Monday, state and federal officials said.

Increased flight schedules are slated to resume June 15, airport officials said.

“Over the course of next months, you’re going to see improvements in this airspace,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said during in a press conference in Terminal A at the airport.

The announcement followed weeks of canceled and delayed flights at Newark’s airport due to a shortage of air traffic controllers, software and infrastructure issues, and the closed runway.

Efforts to repave and improve Runway 4L-22R came with a $121 million price tag and was completed nearly two weeks ahead of schedule, federal officials said. The work was completed early after construction crews worked round-the-clock.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been slowing arrivals and departures at the airport due to the problems. That has left thousands of passengers with delayed flights or cancellations.

Duffy commended the crews for finishing the runway work. But he said there could be more delays.

“We don’t want to rush anything, doing it the right way is key, so that you feel the system is safe and we know the system is safe,” Duffy said.

“I don’t like flights delayed or canceled, but we will do it if we don’t feel like the system is safe or we don’t have enough controllers or there’s an issue in airspace. We slow it down, or we shut it down,” Duffy continued. “I always get the question. Is it safe to fly? Yes, it’s safe to fly.”

Duffy also said new telecommunication lines were installed and are being tested by the FAA. The shortage of air traffic controllers at the airport is part of a national issue, he said.

“We’re 3,000 controllers short across the country,” Duffy said.

An additional 22 air traffic controllers are in training for airspace covering Newark airport, he added. Nearly half of those controllers have prior experience in other airspace.

Initial training for new air traffic controllers can take several months and full certification can take two to three years.

The newly opened runway was already in use as state and federal officials spoke Monday afternoon.

“We are actually using the new runway today for departures,” said FAA Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau.

The runway will increase capacity after additional inspections are done, he said.

United Airlines, which is the largest airline at the airport, had reduced its flights in recent weeks as Newark dealt with delays and cancellations.

The improvements at the airport are long awaited and welcomed, United’s CEO said at the press conference.

“I think this is a seminal moment in aviation infrastructure history,” said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby.

The airport will be functioning at an average of 34 flights per hour, Kirby said. The airport was previously at 38, he said.

Port Authority Aviation Director Sarah McKeon said the goal is to return the airport to its previous level of flights and departures.

“Our top priority remains returning Newark to its full operational capacity,” she said.

Duffy said additional funding for airport infrastructure is part of current federal budget negotiations taking place in Washington, D.C. Long term improvements could take years, but safety will be the priority, he said.

