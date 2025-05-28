Rep. Elise M. Stefanik Urges Fast-Tracking of $70 Million for Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield Repairs

May 27—Rep. Elise M. Stefanik wants the U.S. Army to fast-track nearly $70 million in funding to make critical repairs to the Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Fort Drum.

In a statement on Tuesday, Stefanik announced she had send a formal request to Army leadership asking them to reallocate the 2027 Army Facilities Sustainment, Restoration and Modernization funds into fiscal year 2026, accelerating work on projects slated for the 2027 money.

Stefanik said it's critical that Fort Drum gets the funding as soon as possible to address ongoing issues with the Wheeler-Sack power system.

"The functionality of this airfield is essential to maintaining the rapid deployment capabilities and operational readiness of the division," Stefanik said. "However, the current condition of the airfield's electric power system is rapidly deteriorating. This poses an unacceptable risk to flight operations, training, and Army support for U.S. power projection in the near-term."

The 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum makes extensive use of the air field. Besides using the facility for training, Fort Drum also serves as a base for an unmanned drone system, with a specially built runway used exclusively by unmanned aircraft. The 10th Mountain Division, being the most deployed division in the Army since 2001, regularly uses the airfield for troop movements.

The Combat Aviation Brigade of the 10th Mountain Division, with five battalions, also operates out of Wheeler-Sack.

