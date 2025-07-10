Heather Royston Tapped to Lead Environmental Business for AtkinsRéalis in U.S. & Latin America

AtkinsRéalis, a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, has hired Heather Royston as the company’s new Environment Business Executive for the U.S. and Latin America.

Heather brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the environmental, sustainability, and engineering sectors. She has held executive roles across operations and business development, consistently delivering growth, profitability, and high-performing teams. In her new role, Heather will lead the strategic direction of AtkinsRéalis’ environmental business across the region, aligning with the company’s commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable solutions to clients.

“Heather’s proven ability to transform businesses and deliver results across diverse markets makes her a tremendous asset to our team. She's also an excellent culture fit with a strong focus on people and building engaged teams.” said Steve Morriss, President, U.S., Latin America, and Minerals & Metals, AtkinsRéalis. “Her deep expertise in environmental and sustainability services will help us expand our impact and better serve our clients across the Americas.”

Prior to joining AtkinsRéalis, Heather led the Global Environment & Sustainability Practice at Hatch, where she oversaw teams across seven global regions. She also held executive leadership roles at APTIM, where she led the Environmental and Energy Solutions business, and at ERM and AECOM, where she drove strategic growth and operational excellence.

Heather earned her Bachelor of Science in Botany with an emphasis in Environmental Science from Miami University, where she currently serves on the advisory board for the Institute for the Environment and Sustainability.