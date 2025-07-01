Walter P Moore Opens Seattle Office to Expand Pacific Northwest Presence

Walter P Moore, a global leader in engineering, announces the establishment of its presence in Seattle, Washington. This expansion reflects the firm’s commitment to serving the Pacific Northwest’s growing and vibrant building and infrastructure markets.

“Our presence in Seattle strengthens our ability to deliver specialized services in a market known for its progressive design and development. With key leadership already established in Seattle, this expansion allows us to better support both our national clients and regional partners on the West Coast,” says Dilip Choudhuri, President and CEO.

The Seattle office will be led by Vlad Ivanov, Managing Director of Diagnostics, who brings extensive expertise in condition appraisals, façade evaluations, forensic investigations, and the assessment of corrosion-related deterioration. Additionally, the Structures Group has team members Pete Range and Scott Kinney in the region, supporting the firm’s future growth plans for structural engineering services in Seattle.

“The Seattle market offers unique opportunities to apply our technical capabilities to projects focused on sustainability and resilience. With Vlad’s leadership, we are well-positioned to meet the needs of clients seeking innovative and cost-effective solutions,” says Dr. Gabriel Jiménez, Managing Principal and Executive Director of Walter P Moore’s Diagnostics Group.

Walter P Moore specializes in a diverse range of services, including structural engineering, diagnostics, enclosure engineering, construction engineering, civil engineering, water resources, and traffic engineering.