RS&H Strengthens Aviation Team with Addition of Fabio Bendaña as Associate Vice President

The national employee-owned architecture, engineering and consulting firm RS&H is proud to announce that Fabio Bendaña has joined the company as an Associate Vice President for the firm’s aviation market services. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in aviation architecture, Bendaña’s journey marks an exciting step forward in RS&H’s mission to deliver innovative and impactful projects in the aviation sector.

Bendaña brings a wealth of expertise to the RS&H team, having successfully overseen numerous multi-million-dollar airport projects worldwide. His experience covers terminal design, project management, business development and strategy, equipping him with the leadership and vision to drive successful aviation initiatives.

“We are excited to welcome Fabio to RS&H,” said Dennis Iskra, AIA, LEED AP, RS&H vice president and senior principal architect. “His profound understanding of aviation architecture and his innovative vision will be a great addition to our team and our ability to deliver forward-looking projects to our clients.”

Bendaña’s career is defined by a global perspective and cultural fluency, having lived and worked on five continents, including Asia, Africa, Europe, South America, and North America. His visionary approach is further enriched by his experience with airport systems of all sizes, from large-hub commercial service facilities to compact general aviation airports.

“I’m excited to join RS&H and collaborate with such an experienced team on impactful projects,” Bendaña said. “I look forward to taking on new challenges and contributing to RS&H’s success while continuing to grow in my career.”

Bendaña earned a master’s in chemical engineering from Louisiana State University before furthering his education with a master’s in architecture from Florida International University.