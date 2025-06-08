McFarland Johnson Deepens Texas Presence with Brownsville Expansion

McFarland Johnson (MJ), a nationally recognized planning, engineering, and construction services firm, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Brownsville, Texas. This strategic expansion into the Rio Grande Valley represents a major milestone in the company’s continued growth and dedication to serving Texas and communities across the southern United States.



McFarland Johnson’s new Brownsville location plans to offer a full range of multi-disciplinary service spanning from aviation, transportation, civil infrastructure, environmental and technology solutions. The office is ready to address the region’s unique challenges and opportunities, bringing forward-thinking design, community-centered planning, and sustainable infrastructure to one of the fastest-growing areas in the state.



As one of MJ’s community-focused expansions, the Brownsville office will bring integrated capabilities across several sectors to support client needs. From projects involving municipal planning and public works to airport development and environmental permitting, the office will serve as MJ’s regional hub.



“Whether working on a regional roadway system or developing aviation infrastructure, our goal is always the same: to deliver sustainable, impactful solutions that benefit our clients and the communities they serve,” said Jennifer Conway, Land Development Regional Manager for the Brownsville Office. “We are honored to now call the Rio Grande Valley home.”



The Brownsville expansion comes at a time of continued infrastructure investment and regional growth in Texas. MJ’s President, Chad Nixon, a Native Texan himself, said “It’s great to return to my roots where my family was born and raised. We look forward to serving the Valley and growing our presence in South Texas.”