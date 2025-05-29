Suffolk Appoints Peter Cormier as Senior Vice President of Field Operations and National Transportation

Suffolk, one of the largest and most innovative construction enterprises in the country, announced it hired Peter Cormier as the new senior vice president of field operations and national transportation. With his extensive industry background, Mr. Cormier will focus on leading Suffolk's aviation sector growth strategy with a focus on expanding the company's portfolio across major airport projects nationwide. Mr. Cormier's leadership and project experience aligns with Suffolk's aviation portfolio and commitment to operational excellence in aviation.

Mr. Cormier joins Suffolk with extensive expertise in aviation and transportation construction, as well as a variety of projects and building types. Prior to joining Suffolk, he served as project executive at Cranshaw Construction. Throughout his career, he has managed and overseen complex projects, including the Terminal B Optimization project at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS); Massachusetts Port Authority’s (Massport) 2050 Garage Expansion and Economy Parking Garage; Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts; the Stilling Street Office & Garage in Boston, and pre-construction efforts for Harvard University’s Dunster House Renovation and Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Brain & Cognitive Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts. In his new role, Mr. Cormier will oversee the consistent execution of Suffolk’s standard operating procedures and operational excellence frameworks across all field operations to ensure projects meet the highest standards of safety, schedule and budget performance. He will also play a key role in advancing Suffolk’s strategic growth in the aviation sector while contributing to project delivery and pursuit efforts nationwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Peter to our leadership team as we strengthen our position in the aviation sector," said Sam Sleiman, Executive Vice President of National Transportation at Suffolk. "Peter brings valuable perspective to Suffolk at a pivotal time for aviation construction nationwide. As airports continue modernizing their facilities to meet growing passenger demands, Peter will be instrumental in expanding Suffolk's aviation footprint across the country."

"I am excited to join Suffolk and lead the company's aviation operations," said Mr. Cormier. "Suffolk's innovation-driven approach and operational excellence makes it a natural partner for complex airport projects. The company's philosophy resonates deeply with me, as it emphasizes an understanding of owner perspectives and needs in this specialized sector. I look forward to building on Suffolk's strong foundation and helping shape the future of aviation construction."

Suffolk's unique value proposition in the aviation sector stems from its owner-perspective philosophy, which leads to thorough understanding of the complex planning and collaboration necessary to minimize disruption to ongoing operations while meeting the demanding schedules and budgetary requirements unique to airport construction. As a national leader in managing sophisticated and complex aviation projects, Suffolk has an expansive active portfolio including Terminal C renovations and the electric central utility plant (eCup) at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW); the design-build expansion and renovation to Airsides A and E at Tampa International Airport; and a 14-gate Terminal E concourse at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers. Suffolk’s work managing the modernization of Terminal E at BOS was also recognized as one of the “World’s Most Beautiful Airports” from Prix Versailles and received the CMAA Project Achievement award for preconstruction and construction management services. Suffolk was also awarded the CMAA Project Excellence award for its extensive renovations and additions to the Boston Logan International Airport Terminal B to C Connector project.

On active aviation projects, including the renovation of Terminal C at DFW, Suffolk has deployed innovative technologies including drones, robotics, laser scanning, IoT sensors, and AI tools, which have delivered significant cost savings and efficiency improvements. This strategy of leveraging cutting-edge technology is helping transform the construction process for airport clients nationwide.