Copenhagen Optimization Signs Deal with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Copenhagen Optimization has inked a deal with one of the US’s most prestigious airports - Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The world leader in airport operations optimisation will provide a new RMS which will improve baggage handling, check-in and gate management operations at the leading US hub and provide mission-critical real-time optimisation. The new venture is due to go live this autumn and follows Copenhagen Optimization’s recent agreement to implement their RMS to augment operations at JFK International Airport, Terminal 4.

The new RMS marks a significant advancement in operational efficiency. Copenhagen Optimization’s cloud-based RMS seamlessly integrates with a wide array of data sources across DFW, delivering real-time decision-making support and enabling both long-term capacity planning and scenario analysis. Its advanced algorithms facilitate rapid re-planning, even during disruptions, while offering enhanced accessibility and scalability alongside an intuitive interface to foster collaborative decision-making.

Delivered as a cloud-native, Software-as-a-Service solution, the RMS ensures DFW benefits from continuous innovation. Automatic updates and new features will be rolled out throughout the contract period, keeping the system state-of-the-art without requiring complex manual upgrades.

Kasper Hounsgaard, co-CEO and founder of Copenhagen Optimization, said; “This latest deal cements Copenhagen Optimization’s reputation as a trusted vendor with some of the leading hubs in the US market. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, one of the world’s busiest and most prestigious airports, has a deserved reputation as a pioneer and tech leader amongst airports in the US and beyond. It’s therefore perhaps unsurprising that it has the foresight to see the advantages in terms of efficiency and reliability of a cloud-based way of working that many of its competitors are yet to recognise. It’s also gratifying to be working alongside an airport that shares Copenhagen Optimization’s vision for a ‘best in breed’ approach to airport operations, consistently asking what more the RMS can offer and never accepting anything less than the most efficient use of resources possible. This win follows on from our implementation in a number of other North American airports of varying sizes and shows how the Better Airport solution is scaleable from mid-sized hubs up to some of the largest and most esteemed airports in the world.”