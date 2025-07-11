Springfield-Branson National Airport and SpringNet Partner to Provide Fast Wi-Fi

A division of City Utilities, SpringNet now provides fast and free Wi-Fi for passengers at Missouri's third largest airport.
Just in time for peak travel season, there’s even faster free Wi-Fi at SGF, powered by SpringNet.
 
Springfield-Branson National Airport and SpringNet have partnered to provide fast and free Wi-Fi for passengers at the Roy Blunt Terminal. A division of City Utilities, SpringNet provides premier broadband Internet throughout the airport. From airline ticket counters to gate 10, passengers can expect fast, reliable Internet at SGF.
 
“With this partnership, SpringNet and City Utilities have dramatically improved our free Wi-Fi,” said Brian Weiler, director of aviation for Springfield-Branson National Airport. “Everyone is on their device these days and this expanded capability will allow us to better serve our customers and improve their experience at SGF.”
 
Since opening its current terminal in 2009, the Airport has provided free Wi-Fi to passengers. But with this upgrade in 2025, SpringNet now provides an 10Gbps connection for Wi-Fi access in the terminal, up from previously 50Mbps. This allows the growing number of passengers served each year at SGF to stay connected on the go, with more devices able to utilize Wi-Fi throughout the airport.
 
“At SpringNet, keeping our community connected is at the heart of what we do, so teaming up with the Springfield Airport was a perfect match," said Chelsea Huson, SpringNet business consultant. "With fast, reliable business Wi-Fi now available throughout the terminal, we're helping enhance the travel experience for everyone. Whether it's business travelers staying productive on the go or families streaming content between flights, we’re delivering the speed and dependability people count on — right when it matters most.”
 

In addition to providing free Wi-Fi for commercial air service passengers, SpringNet also provides complimentary Wi-Fi for passengers and pilots at Midwest Premier, the general aviation terminal for private and corporate air travel in Springfield. 
 
The SGF/SpringNet partnership includes ongoing connectivity and support of broadband Internet service at the airport, while SpringNet receives ongoing advertising opportunities in the terminal. It’s a win-win for the entire community.
 
“City Utilities is proud to power the airport and now also help its passengers be connected to the world beyond with high speed Wi-Fi,” said Dwayne Fulk, President/CEO of City Utilities. “More than 2,000 businesses in the Ozarks utilize SpringNet as their Internet service provider, and the airport serves them all. We’re proud to partner and support our thriving airport and its growing number of passengers with fast and secure Wi-Fi.”

 

