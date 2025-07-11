Springfield-Branson National Airport and SpringNet Partner to Provide Fast Wi-Fi

Just in time for peak travel season, there’s even faster free Wi-Fi at SGF, powered by SpringNet.



Springfield-Branson National Airport and SpringNet have partnered to provide fast and free Wi-Fi for passengers at the Roy Blunt Terminal. A division of City Utilities, SpringNet provides premier broadband Internet throughout the airport. From airline ticket counters to gate 10, passengers can expect fast, reliable Internet at SGF.



“With this partnership, SpringNet and City Utilities have dramatically improved our free Wi-Fi,” said Brian Weiler, director of aviation for Springfield-Branson National Airport. “Everyone is on their device these days and this expanded capability will allow us to better serve our customers and improve their experience at SGF.”



Since opening its current terminal in 2009, the Airport has provided free Wi-Fi to passengers. But with this upgrade in 2025, SpringNet now provides an 10Gbps connection for Wi-Fi access in the terminal, up from previously 50Mbps. This allows the growing number of passengers served each year at SGF to stay connected on the go, with more devices able to utilize Wi-Fi throughout the airport.



“At SpringNet, keeping our community connected is at the heart of what we do, so teaming up with the Springfield Airport was a perfect match," said Chelsea Huson, SpringNet business consultant. "With fast, reliable business Wi-Fi now available throughout the terminal, we're helping enhance the travel experience for everyone. Whether it's business travelers staying productive on the go or families streaming content between flights, we’re delivering the speed and dependability people count on — right when it matters most.”