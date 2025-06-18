ABM Secures $125 Million Partnership with Miami-Dade County for Miami International Airport Services

ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce a new five-year partnership valued at approximately $125 million with Miami-Dade County to provide comprehensive janitorial, smart facility, and integrated maintenance services at Miami International Airport (“MIA”). This agreement includes the full deployment of ABM ConnectTM, the company’s industry-leading technology and data intelligence platform, including the most integrated Smart Restroom monitoring solution ABM has implemented to date.

Through this new agreement, ABM will serve as a key partner in supporting MIA’s Modernization in Action (M.I.A.) Plan — delivering advanced, data-driven service models that enhance passenger experience, support long-term infrastructure goals, and promote inclusive economic growth in the South Florida region.

“This partnership with Miami-Dade County reinforces ABM’s leadership position as the partner of choice for the nation’s largest and busiest airports,” said Sean Bromfield, President of Aviation at ABM. “Our full-scale deployment of ABM Connect for Aviation at MIA exemplifies our ability to deliver smart, scalable solutions that enhance passenger experience, drive operational excellence, and support economic development in the communities we serve.”

Driving Innovation Through Industry-Leading Technology



ABM Connect for Aviation combines cutting-edge technology, operational intelligence, and top-tier service to optimize performance, hygiene, and facility cleanliness. At MIA, ABM will deploy one of its largest-scale implementations of IoT (Internet of Things) and passenger-facing hardware, fully integrated with its Smart Restroom Monitoring system. This real-time platform enables proactive service based on usage data and traffic patterns, enabling faster responses and greater consistency. As the most comprehensive rollout of the ABM Connect™ for Aviation platform to date, this partnership reflects a truly integrated operational model—setting a new industry standard for airport cleanliness, efficiency, and passenger experience.

Local Impact and Strategic Partnerships



This partnership brings significant local impact, adding over 250 new jobs to ABM’s existing 1,300+ team members across the Greater Miami and Gold Coast region. ABM is proud to extend its more than 25-year legacy of service at MIA with a renewed focus on inclusion and workforce development.

Through this contract, ABM will collaborate with local and specialized Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) partners, ensuring that its operations contribute meaningfully to Miami-Dade County’s broader goals of economic empowerment and local representation.

A Strategic Win at a Global Hub



MIA is a vital gateway for international and domestic travel:

Busiest U.S. airport for flights to Latin America and the Caribbean

2nd busiest international airport in the U.S.

10th busiest U.S. airport overall

Securing this contract is a significant milestone for ABM, further solidifying the company’s position as a trusted partner at the nation’s largest, busiest, and most innovative airports.

“ABM is proud to stand alongside Miami-Dade County and MIA in delivering clean, smart, and welcoming spaces for the millions of travelers who pass through this critical global gateway each year,” said Bromfield.

For more information on ABM’s aviation solutions, visit www.abm.com/aviation.