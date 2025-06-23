Ontario International Airport Sees Passenger Count Up Nearly 2% in May

The number of passengers who traveled through Ontario International Airport (ONT) in California was higher by nearly 2% in May, the 51st straight month of year-over-year growth, while air cargo volume increased 5%, officials announced.

The airport reported 630,137 passengers last month, 1.9% more than May 2024. Domestic passengers totaled 591,336, while the number of international travelers was 38,801, increases of 1.6% and 5.8%, respectively.

The Southern California gateway welcomed almost 2.7 million passengers over the first five months of the year, 0.8% more than the same period last year. Domestic passenger volume grew by 1.1% to 2.5 million.

Passenger Totals May 2025 May 2024 Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change Domestic 591,336 581,976 1.6% 2,500,546 2,473,047 1.1% International 38,801 36,685 5.8% 190,165 195,563 -2.8% Total 630,137 618,661 1.9% 2,690,711 2,668,610 0.8%

“Every traveler we welcome and every shipment we move is a reflection of something bigger – the trust our community places in us, the dedication of our team and the bold vision set by our Board of Commissioners,” said Atif Elkadi, CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). “ONT’s continued growth isn’t just about numbers. It’s about building something meaningful for Southern California, a world-class airport experience that’s grounded in service, driven by purpose, and powered by people who care deeply about this region and its future.”

The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in May were:

Southwest Airlines (37.9%) American Airlines (15.5%) Delta Air Lines (10%) Frontier Airlines (9.9%) United Airlines (9.6%)

Airport officials expect ONT to serve 2.2 million passengers during the summer travel season, which started over Memorial Day weekend and runs through Labor Day.

A top 10 cargo hub in the U.S., Ontario saw continued growth in air cargo in May, up by 5.1%. Freight shipments decreased by 8.6% while mail volume remained strong, gaining 324.3%.

Air cargo (tonnage) May 2025 May 2024 Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change Freight 58,600 64,116 -8.6% 276,134 291,459 -5.3% Mail 11,666 2,749 324.3% 56,266 12,992 333.1% Total 70,266 66,865 5.1% 332,400 304,451 9.2%

From January through May, air cargo tonnage was 9.2% greater than the same period last year, with freight volume 5.3% lower and mail 333.1% higher.