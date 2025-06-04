Qfactor Airport Advertising Partners with Shreveport Regional Airport for Enhanced Brand Engagement

Qfactor Airport Advertising, a division of The Quotient Group, is proud to announce a new partnership with Shreveport Regional Airport (SHV), bringing its aviation-focused advertising solutions to one of Louisiana’s growing regional hubs. This collaboration marks a strategic expansion of Qfactor’s airport network and introduces new opportunities for brands to connect with travelers in a high-impact environment.

As SHV experiences continued passenger growth, Qfactor will take the lead in transforming the airport’s advertising program—previously managed in-house—into a dynamic, full-service platform designed to engage both local and national audiences. Through a mix of digital displays, traditional signage, sponsorships, and experiential media, advertisers can now reach SHV passengers with unprecedented creativity and precision.

“There's significant potential at SHV, and we’re thrilled to help bring that to life,” said Kim Sippola, President of The Quotient Group. “We’re focused on delivering campaigns that don’t just fill space but enhance the traveler experience.”

The SHV partnership is part of Qfactor’s ongoing mission to support regional airports by delivering professional advertising services that generate revenue, enhance terminal aesthetics, and create value for communities and passengers alike.

“We’re excited to welcome Qfactor to SHV,” said Larry Blackwell, Director of Airports, Shreveport Airport Authority. “As more travelers choose to fly through Shreveport, it’s the perfect time to grow our advertising program and create new partnerships that benefit both the airport and our community.”

Businesses interested in advertising at SHV can explore current opportunities at qfactorads.com/shv.