Manchester Airport Group and BookFlowGo Named Finalists for the 2025 British Parking Awards' Parking Technology Award

Manchester Airport Group (MAG) and BookFlowGo have been shortlisted as finalists for the prestigious Parking Technology Award at the 2025 British Parking Awards. The recognition comes for MAG and BookFlowGo’s complex migration from its legacy valet technology to ParkIT, BookFlowGo’s cloud-based valet management platform.

Working hand-in-hand, MAG and BookFlowGo delivered a 13-month program that migrated seven car parks across Manchester, East Midlands, and London Stansted airports. The project achieved a seamless transition from its legacy system to a cloud-based infrastructure with zero operational downtime and no passenger impact.

“We are honored to be named finalists for the Parking Technology Award,” said Oli Ashford, Managing Director of BookFlowGo. “This was an extraordinary project that has transformed valet parking services at all of MAG’s airports. And the benefits will only increase as MAG continues to grow.”

Key highlights of the migration include:

Zero downtime and no passenger disruption across three of the UK’s busiest airports

17 dry runs and six live cutovers, each managed in live airport environments

100+ staff trained and supported during the rollout

Full integration across all self-service kiosks and lockers

A modern user interface delivering better staff experience and efficiency

MAG’s cloud-based valet platform provides real-time vehicle tracking, operational visibility, and data-driven decision-making, enabling MAG to deliver a more efficient valet service and a better experience for passengers. Customers benefit from a seamless check-in experience and airport managers have full operational visibility at their fingertips.

“This is the smoothest landing of a high-profile system change that I’ve seen in my time at MAG,” said David Naughton, Technology Product Manager at Manchester Airport Group.

The nomination underscores how strategic collaboration and meticulous planning can deliver transformative results in complex, high-volume environments. The success of this program is now seen as a blueprint for digital upgrades across airports, demonstrating how integrated valet, pre-booking, and self-service solutions can drive both operational excellence and passenger satisfaction.