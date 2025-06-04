ParkHelp Awarded Contract to Upgrade Parking Guidance System at Barcelona Airport

ParkHelp has been awarded the contract to upgrade the parking guidance system in the Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 garages at Barcelona Airport, deploying a unified solution that combines next-generation ultrasonic sensors and camera-based technology across a total of 13,092 parking spaces.

ParkHelp’s relationship with the airport began back in 2009, when the original U1 ultrasonic system was installed. Since then, the system has remained fully operational and effective for over 15 years, guiding millions of drivers to free parking spaces with speed and accuracy.

The new project marks a significant technological leap forward with the deployment of Ultrasonic 2 (U2) and C2 camera-based units with License Plate Recognition (LPR). Of the 13,092 spaces, 8,362 will be monitored using U2 sensors and 4,730 with the C2 system. ParkHelp’s unique mix-and-match approach allows the most suitable technology to be applied in each area, offering a flexible, scalable solution within one seamless platform.

ParkHelp’s solution is fully integrated with the airport’s Parking Access and Revenue Control System (PARCS), allowing users to locate their vehicle directly from the pay station. The system displays the car’s location (level and space number), shows a photo of the vehicle, and provides a map with the exact location of the parking space. This project is part of a complete overhaul of the parking system, which demands the highest technical and operational standards within the airport ecosystem.

Alexis Puig, CEO of ParkHelp, stated: “We are extremely proud to have been selected for this iconic project. Successfully passing such a rigorous tender process proves that our technology meets the highest standards of quality, reliability, and innovation demanded in an airport setting. Our ability to combine ultrasonic and camera-based systems in one integrated platform gives us a competitive edge in delivering tailored solutions.”

With this renewal, Barcelona Airport strengthens its commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and continuous improvement of the user experience. ParkHelp is proud to support the airport’s journey toward smarter and more sustainable mobility.