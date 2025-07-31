Hobby Airport serves up star power with Killen’s Barbecue and SpindleTap Brewery now open

Houston’s first commercial airport just got even more Houston. William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) welcomed the official opening of two celebrated local names — Killen’s Barbecue and SpindleTap Brewery. Both concepts opened to eager passengers, offering travelers an authentic taste of Texas before leaving the terminal.



A line formed in front of Killen's within minutes of the barbecue restaurant opening at 12:30 p.m.



“Hobby Airport is a point of pride for Houston and a powerful economic engine for our region,” said Jim Szczesniak, director of aviation for Houston Airports. “With the addition of two more local favorites, we are delivering on Mayor Whitmire’s call to support local businesses while highlighting the best our city has to offer. We want travelers to stop, dine and truly enjoy their time in our airports, because the Houston experience should begin the moment you walk through our doors.”



Killen’s Barbecue, led by acclaimed chef Ronnie Killen, brings its Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand-recognized flavors to Hobby Airport for the first time. Known for its tender brisket and Texas-style ribs, Killen’s has become a culinary institution in Pearland and across the state.



Ronnie Killen visited Hobby Airport this morning to help with finishing touches and answer employee questions about his award-winning barbecue recipes.



“Just very happy,” Killen said. “I never thought that my dad’s name or my name would be in an airport. It’s very exciting to see and to make sure the quality is just like it is at the restaurant. That’s what I wanted to do.”



Killen added that opening at Hobby was a natural choice. “Honestly, because it’s really close to where I’m from,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a restaurant inside an airport where the main business is eight miles down the road. If they need anything, we can get it over quickly. The closer it is, the more you can feel you have some control.”