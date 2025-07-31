Louis Armstrong Airport to Celebrate New Retail Store Opening

The Estée Lauder Companies, in partnership with Onsite Retailers, is bringing the best of beauty to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY), with the opening of new M·A·C, Jo Malone London, and TOM FORD Free-Standing Store. Located at the entrance of Concourse B, visitors to MSY can indulge in each brand’s curated selections of luxury makeup, fragrance and gifts – all easily accessible for both domestic and international travelers.



Each brand offers a distinct experience:

M·A·C Cosmetics – Professional-grade makeup and artistry, from vibrant lipsticks to flawless foundations.

Jo Malone London – Signature fragrances and indulgent bath & body products, perfect for gifting or personal pampering.

TOM FORD BEAUTY – A refined collection of luxury fragrances, embodying modern sophistication.

This opening represents a major milestone for Onsite Retailers, reinforcing its position as a leading innovator in airport retail. By partnering with The Estée Lauder Companies to bring M·A·C Cosmetics, Jo Malone London, and TOM FORD BEAUTY to New Orleans International Airport, Onsite Retailers continues its mission to elevate the airport shopping experience.



"Onsite Retailers is thrilled to partner with The Estée Lauder Companies to bring three of its iconic brands to New Orleans and continue our ongoing commitment to enriching the travel experience,” said Sandy Roberts, President of Onsite Retailers.



“As part of our ongoing commitment to meeting travelers where they are—with the experiences, services, and products they love, we’re thrilled to expand our presence in North America through the opening of the new M·A·C, Jo Malone London, and TOM FORD Free-Standing Store at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. This expansion reflects our ongoing focus on putting the consumer at the center—by bringing beauty directly to their journey in a way that’s immersive, convenient, and tailored to their needs. Whether they’re New Orleans locals, domestic travelers, or international visitors, we’re excited for consumers to discover and enjoy the exceptional service and signature offerings of these three iconic brands,” said Umair Ansari, Senior Vice President/General Manager, Travel Retail EMEA and Americas, The Estée Lauder Companies.



“Our priority is to continuously provide an exceptional travel experience with convenient, high-quality options at our passengers’ fingertips. Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is proud to partner with Onsite Retailers and The Estée Lauder Companies to enhance the airport experience for our local community and visitors worldwide,” said Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

