The Macallan Opens First West Coast US Flagship Boutique at Los Angeles International Airport in Partnership with DFS

The Macallan has officially opened its newest boutique in travel retail at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Tom Bradley International Terminal, in partnership with DFS Group. This marks The Macallan’s first boutique on the West Coast USA, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering world-class experiences that engage single malt whisky lovers and collectors, while inviting a wider audience to discover and enjoy the spirit of The Macallan.

With its status as a major global gateway and host to upcoming global events such as the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the 2028 Summer Olympics, LAX offers The Macallan the perfect stage to reach discerning travellers from around the world. The new 92 sqm boutique is located in Tom Bradley International Terminal alongside leading luxury brands such as Hermès, Gucci, Cartier and Burberry. This opening further strengthens The Macallan’s presence in the Americas, inviting global travellers to discover the brand’s exceptional single malt whiskies and signature experiences.

An Immersive Retail Concept Inspired by Nature

Designed in collaboration with acclaimed architect Jamie Fobert, the boutique brings to life The Macallan’s latest retail concept – Nurtured by Nature. The design draws inspiration from The Macallan Estate and its Six Pillars—unique elements that define The Macallan’s craft and character. Oak wood and copper reflect the brand’s signature casks and stills, while a wave wall evokes the design of The Macallan Distillery roof in Speyside. Red accents, a prestige copper wall showcasing rare releases, charred oak petal shelves, and an Albariza brick wall from Jerez further connect the space to the whisky’s heritage.

Botanical-themed visual merchandising, olfactory displays, and a highlight sculpture—Dancing Leaf by artist Sarah Ippolito—evoke the American oak tree, key to The Macallan’s maturation process. A custom soundscape by Mimi Xu Studio, featuring field recordings from The Macallan Estate, adds another immersive layer.

Knowledgeable boutique hosts guide shoppers through the collection, which includes boutique-exclusive, limited-edition, and travel-exclusive whiskies like the Colour Collection. Ultra-prestige expressions are also available. Personalized consultations, gift wrapping, and private tastings offer guests a bespoke shopping experience.

Executive Quotes

Kasper Andersen, Regional Managing Director – Global Travel Retail at Edrington, said:

“Bringing The Macallan to Los Angeles International Airport is an exciting step for us, marking our first West Coast boutique and an important new chapter for the brand in the Americas… Whether someone is a long-standing enthusiast or discovering our whiskies for the first time, we look forward to welcoming everyone to experience the very best of The Macallan in this remarkable new space.”

Wilcy Wong, Commercial Director – Global Travel Retail at Edrington, added:

“The opening of our flagship boutique at LAX is an exciting moment for The Macallan and for our travel retail business in the Americas… Working closely with DFS, we’re proud to offer an exceptional experience, exclusive releases, and the very best of The Macallan to customers on the West Coast and beyond.”

Daniel Licari, Senior Director of Merchandising, DFS Group, commented:

“We are delighted to partner with The Macallan to introduce this extraordinary boutique at LAX… The boutique’s immersive design, innovative storytelling, and exclusive range of ultra-prestige expressions reflect our ongoing commitment to offering travellers unique, memorable moments and access to the world’s finest brands.”

Denise Sample, Director of Concessions and Tenant Relations, Los Angeles World Airports, said: