Paradies Lagardère Announces New Restaurant Openings at Major U.S. Airports

Paradies Lagardère, a leading airport concessionaire, announces the successful openings of several new restaurants at major U.S. airports during the second quarter of 2025. The new restaurants in Asheville, North Carolina; Detroit, Michigan; Sarasota, Florida; and Palm Springs and San Francisco, California, reflect the company’s strategic focus on delivering innovative dining options that enhance the traveler experience while celebrating both national brands and local flavors.

“This dynamic lineup of new restaurants is tailored to the tastes of both local communities and global travelers,” said Claude Guillaume, Paradies Lagardère’s senior vice president of restaurant operations. “From iconic national brands to beloved local favorites, we’re proud to help shape and elevate the culinary identity of each airport we serve.”

At Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ), travelers now have access to a diverse mix of dining options with the recent openings of three unique concepts:

Suncoast Trading & Bar – Opened April 6, this vibrant, Florida-inspired bar and market offers craft cocktails and local beers, along with a curated selection of travel essentials, in a stylish, laid-back setting.

Starbucks – Opened May 20, one of the world’s most recognized café brands brings travelers their favorite coffee beverages, snacks and reliable service.

Mattison’s City Grille – Opened June 16, this upscale, chef-driven restaurant offers a polished yet relaxed atmosphere and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. With dishes like honey-glazed salmon, signature cheeseburgers and Mediterranean frittatas, Mattison’s delivers a true taste of Sarasota right at the airport.

Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) continues to grow as a culinary destination with the addition of:

TRIO – Opened April 12, this local favorite offers modern California cuisine in a vibrant, desert-inspired setting.

Vino Volo – Opened May 8, this upscale wine bar features curated wine flights, small plates and a relaxed, lounge-style atmosphere.

The Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) also welcomed a new location of award-winning wine bar and restaurant Vino Volo on May 20.

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) celebrated the grand opening of the SF Eats Food Hall on June 14, showcasing a lineup of beloved Bay Area brands:

Kitava – Wholesome, globally inspired bowls and plates made with clean, nutrient-rich ingredients

Napa Farms Market & Equator Coffee – Artisan food selections paired with sustainable, locally roasted coffee

Kona’s – A craft cocktail bar known for inventive drinks and a stylish, modern vibe

Tony’s Pizza Napoletana – Award-winning pizzas from legendary pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani, made with top-quality ingredients

At Asheville Regional Airport (AVL), travelers gained new quick-service and beverage options with the June 25 openings of:

Jimmy John’s – A fast-casual sandwich chain known for its fresh ingredients and “freaky fast” service

Tropical Smoothie Café – Fresh smoothies and flavorful, healthy café fare

Costa Coffee Kiosk – Popular British coffee brand offering 200+ varieties of espresso-based beverages freshly crafted by an award-winning Smart Café

Aletitude Kiosk – Grab-and-go concession area and bar serving a selection of on-tap and bottled beer and wine, salads and sandwiches

“It was thrilling to introduce such a diverse range of dining options this quarter,” adds Guillaume. “Each of these openings enhances the traveler experience with quality, convenience and a true sense of place.”