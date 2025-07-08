New Dining and Shopping Options at BNA

BNA visitors can now enjoy eight new dining and shopping options thanks to the completion of the Concourse D extension at Nashville International Airport®. These new venues celebrate the vibrant spirit of Music City and enhance the already impressive selection of dining, shopping, and entertainment at one of the nation's fastest-growing airports. The new additions are the iconic 3rd & Broadway, Sandella's Flatbreads, The Castle, New Heights Cantina & Taqueria, Flytes Virtual Dining Hall, Nashville Tracks, Daniel Diamond, and Martini.

"These innovative concepts offer more ways for passengers to experience the very best of Nashville and Tennessee," said Matt Jennings, Vice President of Fraport Nashville LLC. "After receiving the prestigious 2025 ACI-NA Richard A. Griesbach Award for Excellence in Airport Concessions, we couldn’t be more excited to join with our partners at Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) to continue bringing the spirit of Music City into the heart of BNA.”

The eight new concessions are now open for business as part of BNA’s New Horizon growth and expansion plan. First up:

Concourse D Extension:

3rd & Broadway

Nashville’s iconic 3rd & Broadway has landed at BNA. Discover a vibrant collection of locally and regionally made products, one-of-a-kind wearable designs, and unforgettable keepsake gifts-perfect for tourists of all ages. Your Nashville experience starts here.





Sandella's Flatbreads

Welcome to Sandella's Flatbread Café, now offering Caffe Umbria's premium brews. Enjoy signature flatbreads, refreshing juices, and artisanal coffees—perfect for travelers seeking fresh, healthy, and delicious options.

The Castle

Score big at The Castle in BNA, where soccer and great food collide. Inspired by the energy of Geodis Park, enjoy mouthwatering bites and drinks while soaking in all the action of Nashville SC. It’s the perfect place to fuel up before your flight.





New Heights Cantina & Taqueria

Award winning local New Heights beer complements the scratch kitchen where meats are seasoned, salsas are mixed, and tortillas are pressed to order. Breakfast menu, live music and a Taco Truck for orders on the go.





Flytes Virtual Dining Hall

Flytes Virtual Dining Hall modernizes airport dining with fresh, scratch-made meals and diverse options like California Pizza Kitchen and Earl of Sandwich. Powered by an innovative multi-brand concept and tech-enabled convenience, Flytes delivers fast, seamless service and quality.





Nashville Tracks

Nashville Tracks is a shop that celebrates the city’s musical legacy and history of producing craft spirits. Travelers also can browse products from local artisans alongside travel essentials, like snacks, beverages, tech needs, and books.





Daniel Diamond

Daniel Diamond is country music’s favorite fashion brand, now offering a variety of rhinestone products in addition to their signature fringe jackets, here at BNA. Concertgoers, bachelorette parties, celebs, and savvy tourists all shop here for the brand's iconic Nashville “look.”





Martini

Welcome to Martini, enjoy expertly crafted martinis, savory sandwiches, flatbread, and craft beers. Don't miss out on the local favorite, Frothy Monkey Coffee. Perfect for unwinding during your layover or before your flight. Cheers.





“We started this journey with the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority in 2018,” said Mr. Jennings. “It’s exciting to continue contributing to BNA’s New Horizon program by bringing in new concessions that reflect the culture, creativity, and spirit of Music City and Tennessee.”