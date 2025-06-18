Paradies Lagardère Announces Debut of Four New Restaurants in San Francisco International Airport's SF Eats Food Hall

Paradies Lagardère, North America’s premier airport restaurateur and retailer, is proud to announce the debut of four new restaurants in San Francisco International Airport’s (SFO) new SF Eats Food Hall which opened to the public on June 14. The food hall, located inside the airport’s Harvey Milk Terminal 1, showcases new locations for Kitava, Kona’s, Napa Farms Market and Tony’s Pizza Napoletana.

The announcement follows on the heels of Paradies Lagardère’s reopening of beloved Bay Area bistro Perry’s, known for its classic American fare from burgers to fresh seafood, in Terminal 1 in January.

“San Francisco is a world-class food and beverage city,” says Paradies Lagardère Dining Division’s Senior Vice President of Operations Claude Guillaume, “and we’re excited to help introduce some of its most celebrated institutions to travelers from across the globe. The SF Eats Food Hall is a true representation of the San Francisco dining experience.”

Kitava is a clean casual restaurant that serves real food everyone can enjoy. The menu features comforting meals for any diet using nutritious veggies, mindful meat and healthy fats, all designed to be healthy, delicious and satisfying.

Kona’s, named one of Esquire Magazine’s “Best Bars in America” in 2021, offers a casual environment with approachable cocktails inspired by street markets from around the world.

Already a favorite in Terminal 2, the new Napa Farms Market offers fresh, quality grab-and-go “farm to flight” fare made on-site, including salads, sandwiches, artisanal meats and cheeses and wood-fired pizzas, as well as locally made desserts. This outpost of Napa Farms Market also features an Equator Coffees café, serving selections from the popular Bay Area coffee roaster.

Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, honored in 2024 as the world’s sixth-best pizzeria, showcases the culinary creations of award-winning pizzaiolo and celebrity chef Tony Gemignani, winner of multiple world titles. The menu features only the finest ingredients, including fresh herbs, locally sourced honey and authentic Italian products.

