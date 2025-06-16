Qfactor Joins Forces with BRO Airport to Build Terminal Advertising Program

Qfactor, an agency specializing in airport advertising, is excited to partner with Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport (BRO) to bring a fresh, engaging ad experience to both travelers and businesses. As BRO continues to expand and modernize, this new program will offer brands a chance to reach a growing and highly engaged audience.

With over 350,000 passengers a year—and traffic increasing about 20% annually—BRO is quickly becoming a key access point to South Texas and the vibrant coastal destination of South Padre Island. Just a short drive from the airport, South Padre Island draws visitors from across the country for its beaches, ecotourism, and year-round vacation appeal. The opportunity to reach beach-bound travelers adds a compelling dimension to BRO’s advertising potential.

“BRO is a fast-growing airport with a lot of energy and potential,” said Kim Sippola, President of Qfactor. “We’re excited to work with the airport team and local businesses to launch campaigns that truly make an impact.”

The new advertising program features flexible options for every budget, from eye-catching digital displays and large-format signage to custom sponsorships and activations. Qfactor also offers in-house creative support for businesses that need help developing their ad concepts.

“Our partnership with Qfactor marks a strategic investment in the future of our airport—one that not only enhances the passenger experience, but also strengthens our connection to the broader business community,” said Angel Ramos, Airport Director. “As we continue to grow, we remain committed to creating opportunities that benefit our region and position BRO as a gateway of innovation and economic vitality.”