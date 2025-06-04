Clune Construction and SCB Complete Expansion of United Polaris Lounge at O’Hare International Airport

Clune Construction, in collaboration with design firm SCB, proudly announces the completion of the expanded United Polaris Lounge in Terminal 1 at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD). The high-profile project, completed in April 2025, more than doubled the size of the original lounge Clune delivered in 2016, reinforcing the firm’s reputation as a trusted builder for complex aviation and hospitality environments.

The project ran from September 2024 through April 2025 and was delivered in two phases to keep the lounge operational during the first three months of construction. Clune’s team carefully phased the work to minimize disruption, with major milestones including the demolition and reconstruction of the lounge’s kitchen to support expanded culinary service.

“Our enduring collaboration with SCB was instrumental in delivering this project seamlessly,” said Chris Redpath, Managing Director at Clune Construction. “Being invited back to expand the space we originally built is one of the highest compliments a client can offer. It’s a testament to our people, our process, and our attention to detail in active, guest-facing environments.”

Now spanning nearly 25,000 square feet, the reimagined Polaris Lounge offers a premium pre-flight experience for international business-class travelers. Features include a 50-seat private dining room, speakeasy-style bar, wellness amenities, and quiet zones. One of the most complex elements of the expansion involved seamlessly integrating new construction with existing finishes, preserving the lounge’s curated ambiance and high design standards.

SCB and Clune have partnered on more than 70 projects since 2004, most frequently in Chicago and Los Angeles. While the Polaris Lounge is a milestone in their long-standing collaboration, Clune’s national aviation practice continues to grow, most recently completing a high-end lounge at LAX and delivering 14 premium concessions as part of the Terminal C transformation at LaGuardia Airport.

From New York to Los Angeles and everywhere in between, Clune delivers complex aviation and hospitality projects with the care, precision, and partnership that major airport clients demand. Each project reflects our national team’s commitment to excellence, in pursuit of your perfect project.