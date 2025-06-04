Airport Dimensions Expands to South America with Dual Lima Launch

Airport Dimensions has significantly expanded its South American footprint with the launch of two new spaces at Jorge Chávez International Airport – marking the company’s first wholly owned operation in the region: The Club LIM and Sleepover.

The simultaneous debut of The Club LIM and Sleepover represents Airport Dimensions' largest single market entry to date, introducing both its first Club location outside the United States and the Latin American rollout of its newly rebranded sleep concept.

The openings deliver three industry firsts: the company's first sleep proposition outside the Middle East, Peru's only premium airport sleep facility, and one of The Club's largest lounge globally. Together, the dual-concept approach creates a differentiated passenger experience while driving enhanced commercial returns for the airport operator, leveraging Jorge Chávez's position as the country's sole international airport and targeting Peru's position as the primary gateway for 23 million annual passengers.

“This is a milestone moment, not only for our expansion into South America, but for the evolution of what airport experiences can look like,” said Giorgio Benza, Vice President for Latin America. “We’re not only bringing our international expertise to this high-growth market, but also showcasing how we’re evolving our offer – introducing a new brand identity, maximisation of commercial space, and elevating expectations for premium airport services in the region.”

Sleepover – The Ultimate Rest and Recharge Destination

'Sleepover,' the newly rebranded sleep concept (previously known as ‘sleep ‘n fly’) is located landside at Lima’s international and domestic terminal. The 4,600 square foot Sleep Station features 69 sleeping spaces with a total guest capacity of 92.

Guests can choose from:

Fully equipped FlexiSuites featuring zero-gravity recliners inspired by Business Class airline standards, complete with modern ergonomic design, a calming light installation, wireless charging, pop-up plug sockets, and convenient storage compartments

13 redesigned Nap Pods, a single occupancy space that’s not only comfortable but thoughtfully designed to be used as a restful seat or laid flat into a bed

Single and Family Cabins accommodating up to 4 guests

‘Lounge Lite’ concept seating alcoves for up to 19 guests

4 private shower suites

Complimentary refreshments

Delivering A Premium, Culturally Inspired Airport Experience

The newly unveiled Club LIM on the mezzanine level of the at International Terminal offers a sprawling 19,763-square-foot haven. A common thread across The Club’s portfolio of lounges is the celebration of local culture, flavor, and creativity, and The Club LIM is no exception. The space thoughtfully honors Peruvian heritage through curated works by seven local artists, including Ricardo Wiesse and Alejandra Ortiz de Zevallos, alongside a signature menu crafted by renowned Peruvian Chef Ignacio Barrios Jacobs. Guests can savor authentic flavors and local beverages – like Chilca Ciruela and Inca Kola – at the central bar, ensuring a premium and culturally immersive airport experience tailored to every traveler’s need, along with:

Ample space for up to 454 guests

Distinct zones for dining, relaxation, quiet work, and play

Private meeting rooms available

Five private showers

A dedicated children’s play area

Airport Dimensions' Expanding Global Footprint

With Latin America projected to be one of the fastest-growing air travel regions in the next decade, Lima represents a key foothold for Airport Dimensions in a high-traffic, high-opportunity market. These launches are part of Airport Dimensions’ broader expansion plan, with additional lounges set to open across the U.S. including a new Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club in Las Vegas (LAS) and The Club GRR in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Lima represents a pivotal market entry point as the company continues expanding into fast growing global hubs.

“We are delighted to bring these new concepts to Peru with the help of our partner, Airport Dimensions. Without a doubt, their extensive global expertise will redefine the experience at Jorge Chávez Airport,” said Lucio Benavente, Retail and Experience Manager at LAP. “These spaces will create a perfect environment that will not only provide relaxation but will also stand out for its hospitality, inspired by Peruvian culture.”

Sustainably Designed

Both Sleepover and The Club LIM have been thoughtfully designed with sustainability at their core. From The Club LIM’s energy-efficient LED lighting and eco-friendly furniture, to water-saving fixtures like WaterSense-certified toilets and faucets, every detail prioritizes environmental impact. Recycled materials with low VOC emissions, durable commercial-grade components, and sustainably sourced woods are used throughout. In the kitchen, energy-efficient appliances and natural refrigerants reduce carbon emissions, while a waste management system ensures minimal landfill contributions. Sleepover’s innovative use of PalmEco Geo Panels, recycled tiles, and fabrics made from 100% recycled yarn further reflect a commitment to sustainable design without compromising comfort or luxury.

Access For Sleepover And The Club LIM

The Club LIM and Sleepover are both accessible to members of Priority Pass, the original and market-leading airport experiences program, and LoungeKey cardholders. Priority Pass gives travelers access to a network of over 1,700 lounges and travel experiences, including dining, retail, sleep and spa, in over 725 airports in 145 countries, helping to elevate the journey into something special. A day pass can also be purchased by any LIM passenger with a boarding pass for access to its lounge and amenities.