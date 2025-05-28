Newrest Inaugurates its Digital Factory in Madrid: a new era for catering

Newrest inaugurates its new digital factory in Madrid, a 14,000 m² production unit designed to meet the growing demands of international airline catering.

Every day, this site operates 130 flights for 42 customer airlines, with a production capacity of 25,000 meals and 1,500 trolleys, mobilizing 600 employees.

This new generation of units is based on full automation, advanced robotics and data processing via the Winrest augmented software package. Robots receive manufacturing orders directly, ensuring smooth, secure production. Picking, Pick & Pack and sales reconciliation processes are driven by artificial intelligence tools for maximum efficiency.

The Digital Factory's technological approach is based on close collaboration between digital

tools and human expertise. By delegating repetitive tasks to machines, teams can concentrate

on higher value-added missions, improving performance, quality and operational agility.

This inauguration is part of the global digital transformation strategy initiated by Newrest in

2015. In 2024, the Paris-Orly site was automated for Transavia, marking a first concrete step.

At the beginning of 2025, a new, fully digitalized site dedicated to the rail business was opened in Sucy-en-Brie.

The Digital Factory in Madrid, inaugurated the same year, represents a new milestone in this dynamic. These achievements reinforce the Group's ambition to reinvent food service on the move, thanks to an agile, intelligent and customer-oriented industrial model.