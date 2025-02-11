Avianca Cargo Becomes Top Flower Carrier

“In preparation for Valentine’s Day, we optimized our logistics to ensure a seamless season for our customers,” said Diogo Elias, senior VP of Avianca Cargo.

“Our record-breaking efficiency gains included over 40% reduction in flower processing and delivery times of around 50% underscoring our commitment to excellence. We are proud to support the flower industry with superior service, driven by our dedicated team and strong partnerships across the supply chain.”

Key logistics & operational achievements in the U.S.

This season, Avianca Cargo achieved significant milestones in its U.S. operations, further solidifying its leadership in flower transportation.

Reduced flower processing and delivery times in Miami by 57%, ensuring quicker and more reliable service.

Secured the #1 position in flower transportation to Los Angeles while reinforcing its leadership in Miami.

Increased the U.S. operations team by 30%, enhancing logistics efficiency in Miami and Los Angeles.

Transported approximately 18,000 tons of flowers, adding incremental flights to meet heightened demand.

Maintained top industry service levels, reinforcing Avianca Cargo’s commitment to reliability and quality handling.

“MIA is proud to be America’s largest gateway for fresh flowers, with more than 1,500 tons projected to arrive daily this year for Valentine’s Day, which would be a 3% increase over last year,” said Ralph Cutié, director and CEO, Miami International Airport.

“Thanks to our strong partnership with airlines like Avianca Cargo and federal support from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, millions of blooms will reach their destinations across the country in time for the holiday.”

As Avianca Cargo continues to lead the flower transportation market from Colombia to the United States, the airline remains committed to enhancing services and upgrading infrastructure. In 2025, Avianca Cargo will expand its fleet with two additional Airbus A330 P2F aircraft, significantly improving efficiency and capacity to better serve high-demand markets.

“At Avianca Cargo, we deliver on our promises to our customers. We provided the incremental capacity we promised for the season and ensured the fulfillment of our value proposition in Colombia and Ecuador,” said Diogo Elias, senior vice president of Avianca Cargo.