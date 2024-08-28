IAM Union Supports Proposed Merger Between Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), representing nearly 6,000 employees at Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, today announced its strong support for the proposed merger between the two airlines.

In a letter to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division Jonathan Kanter, the IAM highlighted the significant benefits this merger would bring to unionized workers and customers.

IAM Air Transport Territory General Vice President Richie Johnsen, President Directing General Chair of IAM District 141 Mike Klemm, and President and Directing General Chair of IAM District 142 John Coveny Jr., highlighted the existing collective bargaining agreements with both airlines, which ensure job security, competitive pay, and industry-leading healthcare for IAM members. These agreements are in place through 2026 and provide a strong foundation for the combined carrier to enhance its competitiveness, expand its fleet, and create additional jobs and opportunities for unionized workers.

“The combination of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines will result in a financially stronger and more competitive carrier, benefiting both our members and the consumers they serve,” write Johnsen, Klemm, Conveny in the letter. “We urge the Departments of Justice and Transportation to recognize the positive impact this merger will have on our workforce as they continue their review.”

The IAM believes this merger will allow for greater job security and career growth for our members and workers at both airlines, as well as greater respect and dignity on the job.

