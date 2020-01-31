APEX Acknowledges LATAM Airlines’ Efforts to Improve the Travel Experience of Its Passengers

LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
Jan 31st, 2020
6 I2 A7641
LATAM Airlines Group S.A

“Best Cabin Service” and “Best On-Board Entertainment Service” in Latin America were the two APEX Passenger Choice awards that acknowledges the work done by LATAM Airlines Group in experience of travel. It should be noted that, in 2019, the company announced a process of transforming the travel experience of its passengers, with an investment that exceeds USD 500 million.

APEX is a non-profit organization that 40 years ago evaluates and helps improve the air experience from the design, construction and installation of seating, entertainment and communications systems, and airport lounges, among others.

APEX airline ratings rate the experience on board based on comments of thousands of passengers evaluated independently. The APEX TECH conference, held in Los Angeles, United States, was attended by APEX CEO Joe Leader; and Juan Ordoñez, Director of Onboard Service, LATAM Airlines Group.

“These awards are a direct acknowledgement of the passengers, to the crews that serve the millions of passengers a year. In order to have an idea, every minute somewhere in the world a LATAM flight departs from. And they confirm that we are well focused on improving the experience of our passengers. Recently, we launched our new Premium Economy cabin, a type of service that will be available on all our flights operated by single-aisle aircraft. Today, we can say that there is no other airline in the region that offers as many cabin options as LATAM”, said Juan Ordoñez, On-Board Service Director, LATAM Airlines Group.

Meanwhile, the CEO of APEX, Joe Leader, noted that “LATAM’s continuous investment in passenger experience has been acknowledged by its customers through the more than 1.2 million votes verified, validated and certified independently by APEX. The work done by the LATAM team to advance their flight experience has been deeply valued by their clients and throughout the industry.”


