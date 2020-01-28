Jet Linx Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of Exclusive Member Benefits Program with Five New Partnership Announcements

To mark the five year milestone of the Elevated Lifestyle program, Jet Linx, the preeminent private jet management and Jet Card membership company, introduced five new partners to its signature member benefits program. Elevated Lifestyle offers members a portfolio of exclusive offerings from their network of partners in travel, transportation, libations and fare, health and wellness, fashion, and other categories.

The new program additions include Go Rentals, the only car rental company specializing in the private jet industry; Yoshi, the car concierge offering gas delivery, servicing and support; PerUs, a community of wine enthusiasts who converge on all things viticulture; Petrossian, the finest caviar curated from across the globe; and WatchBox, the leading destination for pre-owned luxury timepieces.

“Our fifth year has already proven to be a record-high for bringing new partners into the Elevated Lifestyle private jet benefits program,” said Jamie Walker, president & CEO of Jet Linx. “And, we are thrilled to launch five within the first quarter of 2020 – the most partners we’ve ever launched within a three-month span.”

Each of the five partners share the company’s core values of exclusivity, luxury and attention to detail, and bring personalized experiences to the Elevated Lifestyle program, including: