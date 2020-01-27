FlyArystan Has Now Sold More Than 1,000,000 seats

FlyArystan is happy to announce that it has now sold more than 1,000,000 seats across the low cost airline's route network in less than 9 months of airline operations. Nearly half (47 percent) of the seats were sold at a price below 10,000 tenge for a one-way flight. Of the total number of seats sold, more than 80 percent have already made their flight with FlyArystan, with the remainder planning to do so in the near future.

Director for sales and marketing of FlyArystan Zhanar Zhailauova said "We have now sold more than 1,000,000 seats in less than 9 months. This is an indicator that affordable air transportation is in high demand in Kazakhstan and this, of course, makes us very happy. We recommend to book ahead to get the lowest fares and that includes booking now for the Summer season which isn’t so far around the corner. Book early and pay less is what we say and that's what many of our customers are now doing. Therefore, we strongly recommend that you plan your flights well ahead of time and catch the lowest available fares for Spring and Summer right now on flyarystan.com.”

FlyArystan, the first domestic low cost carrier in Kazakhstan currently operates a fleet of four Airbus A320 aircraft. In the second quarter of this year that is expected to increase to seven A320 aircraft. In addition a further three aircraft are expected to join the fleet before the end of 2020 making for a total FlyArystan fleet at the end of 2020 of 10 aircraft. Sales on 11 existing FlyArystan destinations are already open until October 25, 2020. Most recently, FlyArystan announced the start of sales on the Nur-Sultan-Aktobe-Nur-Sultan route with the cost of a one-way flight starting from 7999 tenge.



