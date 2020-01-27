Gulf Air Celebrates First Tourist to the Maldives in 2020

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently celebrated the first tourist to land in the Maldives in 2020 who happened to be a Bahraini national – Mr. Mohamed Al Amer when he flew with his wife on Gulf Air’s flight GF144 that arrived to Male International Airport on 1st January at 0610 Male local time.

Mr. Mohamed Al Amer and his wife were the lucky winners being the first tourists to land in the Maldives in 2020 and they were welcomed by the Minister of Tourism of the Maldives and the Managing Director at Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation. The couple received special gifts from the Ministry of Tourism and a complimentary holiday voucher from a key resort as well as 2 complimentary return air tickets from Gulf Air.

Upon winning the prize, Mr. Al Amer said: “This was a lovely surprise! I never imagined I would be the very first tourist to enter the Maldives in 2020. When I traveled with my wife on Gulf Air we were excited to enjoy the beautiful islands and have a relaxing holiday but this made us cheer the minute we landed.” He added: “It was a pleasant flight onboard the national carrier’s new aircraft. We can’t wait to travel on Gulf Air again on another adventure and explore one of its new destinations in 2020”.

Gulf Air operates the newest Airbus 320neo aircraft on its 5 direct weekly flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Maldives.



