Gulf Air Celebrates First Tourist to the Maldives in 2020

Gulf Air
Jan 27th, 2020
Gulf Air Celebrates First Tourist To The Maldives In 2020i
Gulf Air

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently celebrated the first tourist to land in the Maldives in 2020 who happened to be a Bahraini national – Mr. Mohamed Al Amer when he flew with his wife on Gulf Air’s flight GF144 that arrived to Male International Airport on 1st January at 0610 Male local time.

Mr. Mohamed Al Amer and his wife were the lucky winners being the first tourists to land in the Maldives in 2020 and they were welcomed by the Minister of Tourism of the Maldives and the Managing Director at Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation. The couple received special gifts from the Ministry of Tourism and a complimentary holiday voucher from a key resort as well as 2 complimentary return air tickets from Gulf Air.

Upon winning the prize, Mr. Al Amer said: “This was a lovely surprise! I never imagined I would be the very first tourist to enter the Maldives in 2020. When I traveled with my wife on Gulf Air we were excited to enjoy the beautiful islands and have a relaxing holiday but this made us cheer the minute we landed.” He added: “It was a pleasant flight onboard the national carrier’s new aircraft. We can’t wait to travel on Gulf Air again on another adventure and explore one of its new destinations in 2020”.

Gulf Air operates the newest Airbus 320neo aircraft on its 5 direct weekly flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Maldives.


More in Airlines
Menzies Aviation Logo
Menzies Aviation Signs American Airlines Contract at London Heathrow Airport
The contract commenced on Jan. 1, 2020 and will see Menzies Aviation manage ramp handling and deicing for the airline at Heathrow, which is American Airlines’ largest hub outside the US.
Jan 27th, 2020
Abm Logo Rgb 300dpi
ABM Now Fueling for Spirit Airlines at DFW International Airport
This marks ABM’s second client for into-plane fueling at the airport.
Jan 24th, 2020
Volaris is Resilient and Well-Positioned to Address the Challenges It Faces, Says CEO
Jan 23rd, 2020
ANA Group Announces Flight Schedule for Fiscal Year 2020
Jan 23rd, 2020
Allegiant Announces Extended Flight Schedule at Hagerstown Regional Airport
Jan 23rd, 2020
190411 Uniform Lowres 45 1
Alaska Airlines Introduces a New Uniform Designed to Top Safety Standards
Alaska Airlines is rolling out its new Luly Yang custom-designed uniform collection certified to STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX, the highest industry standard for safety, making Alaska and Horizon Air the first U.S. airlines to achieve this certification.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Beijing Daxing International Airport
SWISS to Serve New Daxing International Airport with Its Beijing flights
Jan 22nd, 2020
Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Fairbanks International Airport
Jan 22nd, 2020
CNBC Excerpts: United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz Speaks with CNBC's Phil LeBeau
The following are excerpts from a CNBC EXCLUSIVE interview with United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz and CNBC's Phil LeBeau.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Southwest Expands Hawaii Service at Oakland International
Jan 22nd, 2020
National Plan for Vacation Day: The Antidote to 'Vacation Deprivation'
Jan 22nd, 2020
Air Canada Provides Update on Boeing 737 MAX Operations
The decision is based on operational considerations following an announcement by Boeing Co. that it now estimates the 737 MAX will remain grounded by regulators until mid-2020.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Treat Our Troops Logo 2014
Paradies Lagardère Treats Troops with More than Two Million Donated Items
Passengers’ in-kind donations help support service men and women around the world.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Carepod Brick Colorcorrect 4b Small
Delta Launches Innovative Solution for Pet Travel
The CarePod pet travel carrier is a next generation, IATA compliant pet travel carrier which can accommodate dogs and cats permitted in a 300 series crate, or smaller.
Jan 22nd, 2020