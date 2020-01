Hagerstown Regional Airport (HGR) excitedly announces Allegiant has extended flights from HGR to Myrtle Beach. Flight schedules are listed below:

Myrtle Beach

June 5, 2020 - September 7, 2020

Flights will run on Mondays and Fridays

St. Pete/Clearwater

May 14, 2020 - August 16, 2020

Flights will run on Thursdays and Sundays

Orlando/Sanford

Year-round services