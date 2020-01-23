Cincinnati Lands 2020 International Aviation Forecast Summit

Cincinnati will host top airline executives from around the globe for one of aviation’s most prestigious events, the Boyd Group International Aviation Forecast Summit, Aug. 23-25. Hundreds of major players in the global aviation industry, including representatives from airports, airlines, financial institutions, manufacturers, suppliers and mass media, will gather to explore exciting trends and forecasting that will affect all areas of aviation.

The Summit will take place in the Cincinnati region for the first time in its 25-year history and will be co-hosted by the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). The win reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to expand air access and service as part of the region’s overall growth strategy.

“The aviation industry is a critical piece of our regional economic story, and hosting the Summit is an incredible opportunity to move that strategic priority forward,” said Julie Calvert, president and CEO of the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Cincinnati has long been a leader in aviation technology, has one of the fastest-growing airports in the country, and is home to dozens of major corporate headquarters. There’s no better place for the world’s leading aviation minds to gather and chart the future of the industry.”

The International Aviation Forecast Summit has emerged as the industry’s leading planning event, with up to 500 attendees expected from around the world. CEOs and senior executives from global carriers including Air China, British Airways, Air Canada, Hainan and more, plus all major U.S. airlines, have spoken at or attended past Summits. The event typically draws close to 100 representatives representing more than 30 airlines, in addition to aviation professionals from more than 20 countries. The Summit also attracts attention from major media outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, CNBC, CBS Sunday Morning and the global aviation trade media.

“The Summit is an opportunity for our industry to look ahead and plan for the future, and Cincinnati is just the place to have these important conversations,” said Michael Boyd, president of Boyd Group International. “This event gives us a unique opportunity every year to evaluate emerging trends, from airline strategies and tactical shifts to global airliner demand and air traffic projections. And Cincinnati’s rich aviation history and excellent amenities provide an ideal backdrop.”

The Summit delivers forecasts for key sectors of the aviation industry, including passenger traffic projections, fleet trends, international cross-alliances and airline industry strategies.

“We are thrilled to partner with Boyd Group International to host this Summit and provide a warm welcome to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). “This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase why our airport has been one of the fastest-growing in the U.S. and why our region is receiving national accolades as a leader in aviation and logistics. We’re home to GE Aviation, DHL’s North Americas Hub, the Amazon Air Hub, and more. All those who fly in for the Summit will leave Cincinnati with a new appreciation for our destination and the opportunities our region can offer.”



