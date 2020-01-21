Interjet Airlines Reports Full-Year and December Performance

Interjet Airlines announced record year-over-year results for December and full-year results for 2019. Highlights include:

Total traffic for December 2019 grew a robust 14.7 percent with YoY international traffic increasing 21.1 percent and domestic traffic growth of 11.8 percent

Overall traffic for the full-year 2019 increased 9.4 percent with international passenger traffic growing to a record 25.9 percent. Domestic passenger traffic increased by 3.2 percent

RPK’s (revenue passenger kilometers) grew 15.1 percent overall with international RPK’s up 28.4 percent

ASK’s (available seat kilometers) increased dramatically as well with an increase of 9.6 percent overall and 19.8 percent for international travel

“Our overall performance in 2019 is a testament to the success of our 3-year strategic plan first implemented in 2018,” said William Shaw, CEO of Interjet Airlines. “We continued to deliver on that plan in 2019, and the results speak for themselves with record growth and revenue. We could not have done it without the commitment of our more than 6,000 airline professionals who work at Interjet. I am extremely proud of what we've accomplished together and am excited about Interjet’s future,” he added.