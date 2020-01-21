Interjet Airlines Reports Full-Year and December Performance

International year-over-year passenger traffic for 2019 grew a record 25.9 percent while domestic traffic increased 3.2 percent.

Interjet
Jan 21st, 2020

Interjet Airlines announced record year-over-year results for December and full-year results for 2019. Highlights include:

  • Total traffic for December 2019 grew a robust 14.7 percent with YoY international traffic increasing 21.1 percent and domestic traffic growth of 11.8 percent
  • Overall traffic for the full-year 2019 increased 9.4 percent with international passenger traffic growing to a record 25.9 percent. Domestic passenger traffic increased by 3.2 percent
  • RPK’s (revenue passenger kilometers) grew 15.1 percent overall with international RPK’s up 28.4 percent
  • ASK’s (available seat kilometers) increased dramatically as well with an increase of 9.6 percent overall and 19.8 percent for international travel

“Our overall performance in 2019 is a testament to the success of our 3-year strategic plan first implemented in 2018,” said William Shaw, CEO of Interjet Airlines. “We continued to deliver on that plan in 2019, and the results speak for themselves with record growth and revenue. We could not have done it without the commitment of our more than 6,000 airline professionals who work at Interjet. I am extremely proud of what we've accomplished together and am excited about Interjet’s future,” he added.

 

