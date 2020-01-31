Turkmenistan Leads in Supply of Aviation Kerosene to Georgia

In 2019, Turkmenistan became the largest supplier of aviation kerosene to Georgia, Trend reports citing the website of the Oil and Gas Complex of Turkmenistan.

As reported, Turkmenistan sent over 40,000 tons of aviation kerosene to Georgia in 2019, which amounted to 40 percent of the total volume of Georgian aviation fuel imports.

For several years, Turkmenistan has been a leader among the aviation kerosene exporters to Georgia, ahead of Greece, Egypt, Turkey, Romania and other countries that for many years have been large suppliers of aviation fuel to the Georgian market.

Aviation kerosene purchased by Georgia is produced at the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries.

In 2019, Turkmenistan exported 120,000 tons of diesel fuel and gasoline to the Georgian market, thereby taking the fourth position among the supplier countries.

In the Georgian market, 80 percent of fuel is purchased from Turkmenistan, Russia, Romania and Azerbaijan.

From 2014 through 2019, import of aviation kerosene from Turkmenistan to Georgia has increased from 5 to 15 percent.

