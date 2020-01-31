Iran Air Flights to Sweden to Resume Soon

After three weeks of flight restrictions for the Islamic Republic of Iran Airlines (Iran Air), the Civil Aviation Administration of Sweden agreed to resume Iran Air flights from Tehran to two Swedish cities.

"The Civil Aviation Administration of Sweden has allowed the company to resume its flights", Iran Air’s Director General for Public Relations Massoumeh Asgharzadeh told Trend.

"Iran Air is going to resume its flights to Sweden, but the schedule of the flights has not been fixed yet," she said adding that the certain flight schedule will be announced by a statement soon.

With the restrictions lifted, Iran Air will soon announce its new flight to both Stockholm and Gothenburg, she added.

Sweden’s Transport Agency said on January 10 it had temporarily halted Iran Air flights between Sweden and Iran after the crash of a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran on January 8 which killed all 176 people on board.

“The reason is the uncertainty around the accident and the security of civil aviation,” the agency said in a statement published on January 10.

Sweden’s foreign ministry said that seven Swedish citizens and a total of 17 people who lived in the Nordic country died in the crash.

