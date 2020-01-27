Low-Cost Mexican Airline Volaris will Fly From DFW to Zacatecas and Guanajuato

Ultra-low-cost Mexican air carrier Volaris will start new flights from DFW International Airport to Zacatecas and Guanajuato in the spring, the airline said Friday.

Volaris, which recently outpaced AeroMexico as Mexico’s largest airline, said it would start year-round service to the destinations on April 3. The routes will include one flight a day each way on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Tickets start at $89.99 one-way and, like other ultra-low-cost carriers, the price doesn’t include any checked bags or priority boarding. But it does include up to two carry-on bags, as long as the combined weight is less than 22 pounds.

More expensive tickets with bags and priority seating cost up to $155.

Volaris already flies from DFW International Airport to the Mexican cities of Guadalajara and Durango, company spokeswoman Ivana Huacuja said.

Zacatecas and Guanajuato are popular tourist destinations in north-central Mexico, both known for a history of colonial silver mining along with magnificent churches and architecture. Zacatecas is home to the Hotel Quinta Real, a hotel made from a historic bullring and the city has a cable car transporting passengers to and from its silver mines.

The Mexican state of Guanajuato includes both the cities of León and Guanajuato, which annually hosts the Festival Internacional Cervantino, a celebration of Spanish-language theater and art inspired by Don Quixote author Miguel de Cervantes. León also hosts a massive hot air balloon festival in November.

North Texas travelers already had access to Guanajuato and Zacatecas through DFW Airport on American Airlines, but not at the discounted prices of Volaris.

Volaris, which is based in Mexico City, flies a fleet of newer aircraft in the Airbus A320 family, which range from 100 to 240 seats.

