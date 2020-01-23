Your Emotional Support Animal Might Not be Allowed on Airplanes Anymore

Anna Orso
The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
Jan 23rd, 2020

Sorry, emotional-support peacocks and goats. The U.S. government might take away your ability to be on a plane.

Amid news stories about zoo creatures sitting on airplanes to help their owners cope with anxiety, the Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced it is proposing changing regulations related to service animals, letting airlines exclude emotional-support animals and defining service animals specifically as dogs trained to perform specific tasks to benefit a person with a disability.

And if you lie and say your pet is a service animal, that could be a federal crime.

Don’t worry, dude in York County who has an emotional-support alligator: You have 60 days to offer a public comment on the proposed changes. If these changes do go into effect, your gator can still technically fly — it will just be considered a pet and its treatment would be dictated by airline policy. And at the end of the day, it will still be up to the airlines to decide what animals they want to allow.

Over the last five years, more people with mental-health disorders have turned to emotional-support animals (ESAs), which typically have not had special training, as a means of treating depression and anxiety. They serve to comfort their owner, which can make them indistinguishable from a regular household pet to an outside observer.

Federal housing regulations were amended in 2015 to include language allowing people with disabilities to request reasonable accommodations for emotional-support animals, though the Americans with Disabilities Act describes a service animal as one that is trained to perform a task its owner can’t do. For example, some service dogs are trained to protect the head of a person with epilepsy during a seizure.

Owners of emotional-support animals can obtain ESA certification — and permission for housing and travel accommodations — through a doctor or internet services that, for a fee, connect clients with mental-health providers who conduct a clinical assessment over the phone.

As the use of emotional-support animals surged, so did horror stories, typically involving airports and airplanes, prompting some airlines to set their own restrictions. For example, last year, American Airlines Group Inc. put in place rules stating that just cats and dogs would be generally acceptable support animals and requiring that passengers provide notice at least two days before their flight.

But there were limits to what they could do, as the Transportation Department had previously required airlines consider emotional-support animals to be service animals.

The proposed new federal guidelines don’t exclude animals that treat mental-health disabilities, but they do require a psychiatric service animal to have the same training and treatment as other service animals.

The department also now provides forms that airlines can require passengers to fill out to take a service dog on a plane, and lying on them — say, to take your cat on vacation for free — would be considered a federal crime, punishable by a fine or even jail time. Those forms would be signed by the individual with the disability, certifying the animal has been individually trained to do work or perform tasks for them and isn’t aggressive or poorly behaved in public.

The regulations also allow airlines to require passengers traveling with a service animal check in an hour before the travel time required for the general public; limit the number of service animals traveling with a single passenger to two; and require a service animal fit within its handler’s foot space.

The Department of Transportation says the regulations are a result of safety concerns amid airlines reporting increases in the number of service animals on aircraft, which could be the result of an increase in emotional-support animals, as well as passengers claiming their pets are there for psychiatric help and not just to be cute.

Here’s a look at the proposed regulation changes:

———

©2020 The Philadelphia Inquirer

Visit The Philadelphia Inquirer at www.inquirer.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

More in Airlines
Beijing Daxing International Airport
SWISS to Serve New Daxing International Airport with Its Beijing flights
Jan 22nd, 2020
Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Fairbanks International Airport
Jan 22nd, 2020
CNBC Excerpts: United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz Speaks with CNBC's Phil LeBeau
Jan 22nd, 2020
Southwest Expands Hawaii Service at Oakland International
Jan 22nd, 2020
National Plan for Vacation Day: The Antidote to 'Vacation Deprivation'
Jan 22nd, 2020
Air Canada Provides Update on Boeing 737 MAX Operations
The decision is based on operational considerations following an announcement by Boeing Co. that it now estimates the 737 MAX will remain grounded by regulators until mid-2020.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Treat Our Troops Logo 2014
Paradies Lagardère Treats Troops with More than Two Million Donated Items
Passengers’ in-kind donations help support service men and women around the world.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Carepod Brick Colorcorrect 4b Small
Delta Launches Innovative Solution for Pet Travel
The CarePod pet travel carrier is a next generation, IATA compliant pet travel carrier which can accommodate dogs and cats permitted in a 300 series crate, or smaller.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Danger on the Tarmac: Family Sues American Airlines Over Dangerous Conditions After Luggage Cart Driver Killed in Charlotte
Kendrick Hudson died on Aug. 2 when he swerved to avoid a piece of luggage on the tarmac and his baggage-hauling vehicle rolled. The City of Charlotte is also named in the lawsuit.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Norwegian
Norwegian Wins Two Coveted Accolades at the Airline Economics Aviation 100 Awards
The top ten rankings for each category are based primarily on an industry survey vote, with nominations for each category also accepted and judged using a combination of points awarded for specific criteria.
Jan 21st, 2020
Condor Starts U.S. Seasonal Service Early in April; Adds Munich Routes and New Canada Gateway
Jan 21st, 2020
Interjet Airlines Reports Full-Year and December Performance
International year-over-year passenger traffic for 2019 grew a record 25.9 percent while domestic traffic increased 3.2 percent.
Jan 21st, 2020
Routes and AFRAA sign agreement to help drive growth for the Africa aviation market.
Routes and AFRAA Sign Agreement to Help Drive Growth for the Africa Aviation Market
Jan 21st, 2020
Ana2階出発ラウンジ シーティングエリア 200114
ANA to Open New Lounge in Narita International Airport on March 29
Jan 21st, 2020