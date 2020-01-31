Keep Those Drones on the Ground, Sports Fans. Unless You Want Them Seized by the FBI

You may have seen the flyers, but now comes the enforcement — if you try to operate a drone at the Miami Beach Convention Center or Bayfront Park through Feb. 1 or at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, you run the risk of having your gadget seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

“Public safety is our utmost goal this week. Our agents have authority from the Department of Justice to seize drones," said Tom Jones, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami. "Additionally, the violating operator may face civil penalties or even criminal charges. The good news is that the vast majority of drone operators we have encountered have been compliant with our instructions and seem to be spreading the word.”

The no drone zones went into effect Jan. 25, but up until Jan. 30, operators were simply given a warning. That grace period is now over.

According to the FBI, 57 drone operators were given these warnings. Overnight late Wednesday or early Thursday, the first confiscation occurred.

These temporary flight restrictions prohibit drones within a 30-nautical-mile radius of the stadium, up to 18,000 feet in altitude. That restriction will be in place from 5:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 2. Drones are also prohibited for one nautical mile around Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. While the restrictions protect the National Football League’s zealously guarded broadcast rights, authorities say public safety is the real issue, as a lack of air restrictions could mean a vexing problem of thousands of drones descending on the stadium.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also restricting drone flights for roughly one nautical mile around the Miami Beach Convention Center and Bayfront Park up to an altitude of 2,000 feet from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1 during daytime hours. Drone operators that violate the airspace in these areas could face civil penalties that exceed $30,000 and potential criminal prosecution, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

