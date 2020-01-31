Ascent Helicopters Adds Third H125 to Its Growing Fleet

Ascent Helicopters will expand its fleet with a new Airbus H125, announced at this year’s Heli-Expo trade show at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Known as a multi-mission workhorse, the H125 will support power line and hydro utility work, as well as forestry and firefighting missions. This will mark the third H125 Ascent has acquired from Airbus in the past four years. The new H125 will be delivered mission ready from the Airbus facility in Fort Erie Ontario in late spring 2020.

“At Ascent, our work is ever-evolving, and we need an aircraft that can keep up with a wide range of missions,” said Trent Lemke, President of Ascent Helicopters. “The H125 is the right solution, allowing us to meet the diverse needs of our customers, swiftly and effectively.”

Headquartered in Western Canada, Ascent Helicopters offers specialized flight services to a variety of government and industry clients, including utilities, construction, film and television, fire suppression, air ambulance, heli-skiing and natural resources. Ascent’s U.S. partner is Heli-1, a Reno-based Part 133 & Part 135 operator. Heli-1 will use the H125 to support its growing operations in the powerline sector.

The powerful, high performance H125 is designed to carry out the most demanding missions in the most extreme weather and geographical conditions. Its exceptional lift capability, endurance, extended range and fast cruise speed make the H125 the leader in its class.

“The H125 has proven itself as a reference aircraft in the industry, with outstanding reliability, simplified maintenance and low operating costs,” said Dwayne Charette, President and COO of Airbus Helicopters Canada. “We are so pleased that Ascent Helicopters is once again turning to the H125 to support its versatile missions.”

More than 1,400 H125s are currently in-service worldwide and are used primarily for high-performance missions in high and hot conditions. In addition to its power and versatility, the H125 is known for its advanced safety features and low maintenance costs. It features dual hydraulics, dual channel engine FADEC, a crash-resistant fuel system and glass-panel cockpit displays that reduce pilot workload.



