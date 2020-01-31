Swedish Air Ambulance Service Orders Three New H145 Helicopters

Airbus Helicopters
Jan 31st, 2020
H145 (c) Airbus Helicopters
Airbus Helicopters

Sweden’s air ambulance service – Svensk Luftambulans – has ordered three new H145 helicopters in a deal announced at the Heli Expo 2020 exhibition.

The operator will also have its existing three earlier model H145s retrofitted to the same standard as the new aircraft including an innovative five-bladed rotor, increasing the useful load of the helicopter by 150 kg while delivering enhanced levels of comfort, simplicity and connectivity.

The new rotor brings a significant increase in overall performance, with a maximum take-off weight raised to 3,800 kg and a useful load now equivalent to the aircraft’s empty weight. The simplicity of the new bearingless main rotor design will also ease maintenance operations and improve ride comfort for patients, medical staff and crew, while the reduced rotor diameter will allow the H145 to operate in more confined areas.

Svensk Luftambulans’ newly acquired H145s will feature the Wireless Airborne Communication System (wACS) to provide secure, two-way, operational and maintenance data communications in-flight as well as on the ground.

The three aircraft are being added as a result of the Swedish counties of Norrbotten and Vasterbotten joining the current four counties – Värmland, Dalarna, Västra Götaland and Uppsala – for their helicopter service provision. Deliveries will take place in 2021 and early 2022.

Svensk Luftambulans CEO Gunnar Blomquist said: “The H145 has served us extremely well until now and the newly upgraded capability is ideal to support the expansion of our service to a wider population.”

Airbus Helicopters Head of Western Europe, Thomas Hein, said: “The new H145’s capabilities bring important advantages to the HEMS community and we’re delighted to see Svensk Luftambulans using it as the basis for their expanded operation.”



More in Rotorcraft
Exph 1805 39 A4
Airbus Helicopters Adds 250 More Helicopters to Global Support Contracts
This means 19 percent of Airbus Helicopters’ worldwide fleet is now covered by HCare.
Jan 30th, 2020
Bell505 Le Config
Bell Lands Leon County Sheriff’s Office as First East Coast Bell 505 Public Safety Operator
Aircraft to support public safety missions in Florida panhandle.
Jan 30th, 2020
Img 79032
Hungarian Air Ambulance Becomes First Helicopter Operator to Fully Digitalize its Support Operation with Airbus
Purchases complete end-to-end solution, from digitisation to analytics.
Jan 30th, 2020
Cdph 6314 281 A4(c)e raz
More than 1,000 Rotorcraft Now Sharing Data with Airbus Helicopters
Connected helicopters nearly double in one year, now representing 165+ operators.
Jan 30th, 2020
Kopter and INAEC Launch SH09 in the Philippines for Helicopter Ride-Sharing Service, Ascent
The SH09 helicopters are to be dedicated to urban air mobility operations with Ascent Flights Global Pte Ltd (Ascent).
Jan 30th, 2020
Eh101 19&copy;leonardo
Safran Signs Contract to Support Portuguese EH101 Merlin Engines
Over 38 engines will now be covered by Safran’s Global Support Package (GSP).
Jan 30th, 2020
Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Didn't Have Terrain Alert System. Could It Have Averted Tragedy?
Should helicopters like the one in which Kobe Bryant perished be required to have warning systems that alert pilots when they are flying dangerously close to the ground?
Jan 30th, 2020
Fgfgfgfgfgfgfgfgfgfgfgfgfgfgfgfgfg
S.A.F.E. Structure Designs Awarded $1 million Army Contract to Supply Fall Protection Platforms for Boeing CH-47F Chinooks
Jan 29th, 2020
BDN Aerospace Becomes Aerospace Marketing Lab
Jan 29th, 2020
Honeywell’s New Line of Actuation Systems to Bring Safety, Maneuverability to Urban Air Mobility Vehicles
Jan 29th, 2020
H125 (c)a pecchi
More Power and Enhanced Aerial Work Capabilities for the H125
Jan 29th, 2020
Drf(c)airbus Helicopters
German HEMS Operator DRF Luftrettung Expands its H145 and H135 Fleet
Jan 29th, 2020
Web Hero Bell 407 G Xi 82418 1406 (3)
Bell Announces Tennessee Valley Authority Will Add Four Bell Aircraft to Existing Fleet
Jan 29th, 2020
Airbus World(c)airbus Helicopters Dianne Bond
Airbus Helicopters Launches New Collaborative Customer Portal and Online Marketplace
Jan 29th, 2020