HALO-Flight Signs Purchase Agreement for IFR Configured Bell 407GXi

Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company announced Halo Flight has signed a purchase agreement for a Bell 407GXi with Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) kit to add to its existing Bell aircraft fleet.

“We are excited to announce that HALO-Flight added the first Bell 407GXi HEMS operator with IFR flight capabilities to its fleet. This will give our customer more of an advantage in the air during tough weather conditions,” said Doug Schoen, managing director, North America. “Bell is proud to support HALO-Flight and the important missions they fly. We look forward to working together for many years.”

HALO-Flight, a nonprofit charitable organization, began air ambulance services in 1987. It provides emergency medical transport for critically ill and injured persons requiring immediate medical attention within the South Texas service area and by transfer to trauma centers outside the Coastal Bend. Citizens and local hospitals rely on HALO-Flight to transport patients by helicopter throughout the region. The company already operates three Bell 407’s and a Bell 429 for air ambulance services.

The Bell 407GXi IFR is designed to enable HALO-Flight to have more flights and save more lives in a cost-effective way. An IFR certified aircraft will give the company advantages in the air ambulance market. These new capabilities allow all-weather operations while continuing to provide multi-mission capability safely, reliably, and effectively.

“We are proud to add an IFR configured Bell 407GXi helicopter to our current fleet. This aircraft will be extremely beneficial for our EMS missions and allow us to reach our patients in all-weather conditions.” said Tom Klassen, executive director, HALO-Flight. “Bell provides us with safe, quality, and reliable aircraft which helps us be the connection between a patient and the treatment they need.”

The Bell 407GXi’s Garmin G1000H NXi Flight Deck enhances situational awareness and reduces pilot workload by delivering easy-to-read information at a glance. The aircraft offers the lowest direct operating costs of any IFR-capable helicopter produced.



