BDN Aerospace Becomes Aerospace Marketing Lab

Jan 29th, 2020

Twenty-year aerospace marketing leader BDN Aerospace today announced a transformative rebrand and name change to reflect a rapidly evolving industry. Renamed Aerospace Marketing Lab, the company continues its specialized emphasis on aerospace and defense marketing while focusing on breaking new boundaries to increase client success.

Aerospace Marketing Lab kicks off its refined focus to help aerospace marketers strengthen their strategies with an exclusive one-of-a-kind session at Heli-Expo at 8:00 a.m., Jan. 29 — Aerospace Digital Sales & Marketing Power Session: How Today’s Aerospace Buyer Has Changed and What Your Business Must Do About It. Presenter Marcus Sheridan, world-renowned speaker and “Web Marketing Guru,” will share insights and helpful resources to guide today’s marketers toward successfully elevating sales.

“The aerospace industry is behind in marketing compared to other industries,” says Aerospace Marketing Lab President Grace Nakazawa. “For a company to experience successful sales from a marketing investment, its marketing strategy must change to reflect demographic and landscape changes. Our industry is very fluid at the moment. Old tried and true strategies aren’t working like they used to. New media, younger decision makers who make buying decisions quite differently than their predecessors, and a transforming industry together require a fresh, nimble, and bold approach to marketing. In response, our business has been transforming over the last few years to guide clients in shaking up their marketing habits to reach new levels of sales success, which is reflected in our new name.”

Driven by specialized aerospace marketing and sales experience, Aerospace Marketing Lab helps clients expand the boundaries of traditional marketing while providing valuable resources to propel that action. Partnering with clients, the firm digs deep into target audience demographics and needs, developing potential positions, strategies, marketing media, and brand expansions that elevate clients and drive sales growth. It then guides clients in taking action, providing support as needed along the way.

Aerospace Marketing Lab achieves unparalleled results for clients through combining deep industry connections, strategic industry-specific insights, and decades of specialized B2B experience marketing high-technology, high-precision, and highly engineered products and services in aerospace and defense.


More in Rotorcraft
Airbus World(c)airbus Helicopters Dianne Bond
Airbus Helicopters Launches New Collaborative Customer Portal and Online Marketplace
Jan 29th, 2020
Safran Helicopter Engines Health Monitoring&copy;philippe Stroppa Safran
Safran Launches Its Brand New Health Monitoring Service
Jan 29th, 2020
Arriel2 Saf2017 0222125 1&copy;cyril Abad Safran
Safran Signs By-the-Hour Support Contract With Transportes Aéreos Pegaso
Jan 29th, 2020
Nasa H135 (c)airbus Helicopters
NASA Places Order for Three Airbus H135 Helicopters
Jan 29th, 2020
Cdph 7041 1033(c)e raz
Shell Aircraft Looking to Introduce the H160 Into Service
Jan 29th, 2020
Sikorsky Honors S-92 Helicopter Operators for 2019 Search & Rescue Missions
Jan 29th, 2020
H1 Norway Engine Test Stand
Heli-One Norway Opens New Engine Testing Stand
Jan 29th, 2020
Hai 2020 H225 Modifications
Heli-One Develops New H225 Modifications
Jan 29th, 2020
Img 0556
Bell and Wintershall Dea Set Sights for Innovative North Sea Operations
Jan 29th, 2020
Bell505 Le Config
Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit to Receive the First Bell Manufactured Public Safety Configured Bell 505
Bell Textron Inc. signed a purchase agreement with Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit for a public safety configured Bell 505 Jet Ranger X.
Jan 29th, 2020
Fadfasdfasdfaww
Erickson Announces the S-64f+ Air Crane Helicopter
Jan 28th, 2020
StandardAero Recognized for “FIRST Class Service” Award at Annual Rolls-Royce FIRST Network Recognition Reception
Jan 28th, 2020
Cbp H125 (c) Airbus Helicopters
Airbus Helicopters to Deliver 16 New H125s to Customs and Border Protection
Jan 28th, 2020
SNC’s DVE Technology Mitigates Risk of Operating Helicopters
Jan 28th, 2020