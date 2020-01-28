Erickson Announces the S-64f+ Air Crane Helicopter

Erickson Incorporated
Jan 28th, 2020
Erickson

Erickson Incorporated, a worldwide leading operator, maintainer, and manufacturer of utility aircraft, has announced at Heli Expo, a new production line of the legacy Air Crane introducing the S-64F+ to the market.

Erickson’s recent aircraft orders and deliveries have signaled a demand for the S-64 as a firefighting platform of the future. We will transition to new production aircraft with the future introduction of the S-64F+.

The future S-64F+ will include the following innovations and enhancements:

  • • Incorporation of a modern engine, enhancing range and fuel efficiency
  • • New Composite Main Rotor Blades
  • • Enhanced cockpit and flight control system
  • • Improved water cannon to provide best in class performance Erickson has identified the investment in product, plant, and equipment (PP&E) required to support our customers and these initiatives.

Erickson is scheduling meetings with prospective buyers for the S-64F+ with their aviation sales experts    

