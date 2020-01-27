HAI Statement on Calabasas Crash

Helicopter Association International (HAI)
Jan 27th, 2020
Hai Logo

Helicopter Association International expresses our deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and coworkers of those lost in today’s crash. HAI’s official policy is to refrain from commenting on any accident until authorities complete their investigation.”

Additionally, we are sharing the following statement issued by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company: “We extend our sincerest condolences to all those affected by today’s Sikorsky S-76B accident in Calabasas, California. We have been in contact with the NTSB and stand ready to provide assistance and support to the investigative authorities and our customer. Safety is our top priority; if there are any actionable findings from the investigation, we will inform our S-76 customers.”


More in Rotorcraft
Telephonics Corporation Mh 60 S
Telephonics Conducts Flight Test of Its MOSAIC AESA Radar System on U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk Multi-Mission Helicopter
Jan 22nd, 2020
Matt Zuccaro 300dpi Crop 768x528
A Farewell Message From Matt Zuccaro
My tenure as president and CEO of HAI has been the highlight of my working life. Leading this association offered me the opportunity to pay back the industry that has provided me with a rewarding and fulfilling career.
Jan 21st, 2020
ITT to Showcase Proprietary Customizable Silicone Elastomer and Industry-Leading Rotorcraft Solutions at HAI HELI-EXPO 2020
Jan 21st, 2020
Hai2020 Advancer(c)all Rights Reserved
Airbus Displays Its Customer-Centric Solutions at HELI-Expo 2020
Jan 21st, 2020
Bvp 3897(c)d bond
Airbus Helicopters Appoints Laurence Petiard as Head of External Communications
Laurence Petiard has been appointed head of external communications for Airbus Helicopters, effective January 2020. In this new role, she will be in charge of coordinating Airbus Helicopters’ media relations, web, and social media activities.
Jan 17th, 2020
Aps Mauricio Mazzini20190612 123341
Aircraft Propeller Service, LLC (APS) Names Mauricio Mazzini Director of Quality
In this new role, Mazzini will be responsible for the company’s quality management system, as well as FAA, EASA, ISO9001 and AS9100 certifications.
Jan 14th, 2020
JETNET Demonstrating New Features at 2020 HAI HELI-EXPO
Jan 10th, 2020
Who Rates Best to Avoid Fatal Helicopter Accidents? Who Rates Worst?
Jan 8th, 2020
Helicopter Association International Names James A. Viola as President and CEO
The Board of Directors of Helicopter Association International (HAI) is pleased to name James A. Viola as the organization's next president and CEO effective Jan. 16, 2020. Viola replaces Matthew S. Zuccaro, who announced his retirement last fall.
Jan 8th, 2020
Press Release Image 474x310
Cirrus Aircraft Launches the 2020 SR Series Powered by an All-New Mobile App
Further enhancements include re-imagined interior and exterior aesthetics, along with an optional 4-blade SR22T propeller from Hartzell.
Jan 7th, 2020
Hyundai Uber 06 Nologo
Hyundai Motor and Uber Announce Aerial Ridesharing Partnership, Release New Full-Scale Air Taxi Model at CES
Hyundai is the first automotive company to join the Uber Elevate initiative, bringing automotive-scale manufacturing capabilities.
Jan 7th, 2020
Nbaa Logo
NBAA Welcomes James Viola as President and CEO of Helicopter Association International
He replaces Matthew S. Zuccaro, who announced his retirement last year.
Jan 6th, 2020
James Viola
Helicopter Association International Names James A. Viola as President and CEO
Viola replaces Matthew S. Zuccaro, who announced his retirement last fall.
Jan 6th, 2020
Enstrom 60 Yr Green Ship
Enstrom Celebrates 60 Years
Dec 18th, 2019