HAI Statement on Calabasas Crash

Helicopter Association International expresses our deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and coworkers of those lost in today’s crash. HAI’s official policy is to refrain from commenting on any accident until authorities complete their investigation.”

Additionally, we are sharing the following statement issued by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company: “We extend our sincerest condolences to all those affected by today’s Sikorsky S-76B accident in Calabasas, California. We have been in contact with the NTSB and stand ready to provide assistance and support to the investigative authorities and our customer. Safety is our top priority; if there are any actionable findings from the investigation, we will inform our S-76 customers.”



