Vibrant Corporation Appoints Thomas Köhler as President

Vibrant Corporation announced the appointment of Thomas Köhler as president of Vibrant Corporation, effective immediately. In this role, Thomas will oversee day-to-day operations across Vibrant Corporation and Vibrant GmbH. He was appointed by the company’s Board of Directors.

This leadership transition comes as Vibrant addresses increased demand in international markets and adapts to recent changes in its operational structure.

Thomas had already assumed responsibilities in Albuquerque earlier this year, where he began implementing a more streamlined reporting structure and customer-focused organizational changes. His appointment brings continuity, clarity, and strategic oversight to both domestic and international operations.

“The decision was triggered by internal changes, including my taking over operations in Albuquerque,” said Köhler, “With Vibrant's growing international business, I’m excited to serve as a bridge between our global customer base and our evolving organization.”

Thomas brings nearly 20 years of experience in Process Compensated Resonance Testing (PCRT) technologies, having worked across cultures and organizations to deliver high-performance NDT solutions. He founded Vibrant GmbH in 2012, growing it from a startup with no employees into an integral part of Vibrant’s global operations.

Under his leadership, Vibrant aims to transition from a technology-centric organization to a service-driven provider, capitalizing on key growth opportunities—particularly in the wheel MRO market.

“Based on the progress we’ve made with leading manufacturers in the landing systems space, Vibrant is well-positioned to significantly expand our presence in the wheel testing market,” Köhler said, “We’re building the capabilities now to meet growing customer demand and scale our services globally for both aero-engine and landing system components.”

Köhler emphasizes a service mindset, international accessibility, and internal collaboration.

“Customer focus, clear responsibilities, and a collaborative culture are our priorities,” he noted, “We will continue aligning our capabilities to serve customers across time zones, languages, and technical expectations.”

Lem Hunter will continue in his role as CEO of Vibrant Corporation, Leanne Jauriqui and Bill Hoermle will continue in their roles as CTO and CFO respectively. Thomas will report to Hunter, and the Executive Team will continue building on their complementary leadership styles and longstanding partnership.

“Our relationship has always benefited from our distinct viewpoints,” said Köhler, “Together, we create a more complete strategic picture.”