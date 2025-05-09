    Modern Skies Coalition Supports Secretary Duffy’s Air Traffic Control Modernization Plan

    May 9, 2025
    This week, members of the Modern Skies Coalition, NATA and more than 50 other stakeholders released a statement supporting the Air Traffic Control modernization plan.
    National Air Transportation Association
    681dfa8019e34dc868a8d40a Screenshot 952025 75025 Outlook

    This week, members of the Modern Skies Coalition, NATA and more than 50 other national aviation stakeholders released the statement below supporting Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy’s Air Traffic Control modernization plan:

    “We strongly support Secretary Duffy’s plan to rebuild our nation’s air traffic control system. Recent issues—especially those at DCA and EWR—remind us of the urgent need for a sharp focus on the safety and efficiency of the National Airspace System (NAS) and the dire necessity to address antiquated technology and the staffing shortage.

    We are pleased that the Secretary has identified the priorities of what must be done to maintain safety and remain a leader in air navigation services. We applaud the administration’s budget request of $4 billion for FAA’s technology and facilities account (F&E), which is higher than ever before.

    However, based on decades of Federal budgets not even keeping up with inflation, the system is in serious need of continued sufficient budget requests as well as an immediate robust infusion of resources.

    We applaud Chairman Graves’ critical first step in moving forward on $12.5 billion of funding. As the Modern Skies Coalition and Chairman Graves have indicated, this was a down payment to address these systemic, ongoing problems. Based on our analysis, we believe a minimum of $18.5 billion in additional emergency funding should be appropriated over the next three years above the FAA’s annual F&E budget.

    The staffing and technology challenges facing the NAS did not appear overnight and will require strong leadership and oversight to hold FAA accountable to maximize the value and effectiveness of these investment resources and deliver a world class system.

    We are deeply appreciative that Secretary Duffy has made our nation’s air traffic control system a priority and look forward to working with the Administration and Congress to bring this vision to fruition.

    We must act now with strong purpose and commitment.”

    Aeronautical Repair Station Association
    Aerospace Industries Association
    Air Line Pilots Association, International
    Air Medical Operators Association
    Air Traffic Control Association
    Airbus
    Aircraft Electronics Association
    Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association
    Airlines for America
    Airports Council International – North
    America
    Allied Pilots Association
    American Association of Airport Executives
    American Society of Travel Advisors
    Association of Air Medical Services
    Association of Flight Attendants-CWA
    Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems
    International
    Association of Professional Flight
    Attendants
    Association of Value Airlines
    Aviation Technical Education Council
    Cargo Airline Association
    Coalition of Airline Pilots Associations
    Commercial Space Federation
    Corporate Aircraft Association
    Experimental Aircraft Association
    General Aviation Manufacturers Association
    General Electric Aerospace
    Global Business Travel Association
    International Aircraft Dealers Association
    International Air Transport Association
    International Association of Machinists and
    Aerospace Workers
    International Brotherhood of Teamsters
    International Council of Air Shows
    National Air Carrier Association
    National Air Traffic Controllers Association
    National Air Transportation Association
    National Association of State Aviation
    Officials
    National Business Aviation Association
    NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots
    Professional Aviation Safety Specialists,
    AFL-CIO
    RTCA
    Recreational Aviation Foundation
    Regional Airline Association
    Southwest Airlines Pilots Association
    The Boeing Company
    Transport Workers Union of America, AFL-
    CIO
    Transportation Trades Department, AFL-
    CIO
    Travelers United
    United States Parachute Association
    United States Tour Operators Association
    U.S. Chamber of Commerce
    U.S. Contract Tower Association
    U.S. Travel Association
    Vertical Aviation International
    Vertical Flight Society