Modern Skies Coalition Supports Secretary Duffy’s Air Traffic Control Modernization Plan
This week, members of the Modern Skies Coalition, NATA and more than 50 other national aviation stakeholders released the statement below supporting Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy’s Air Traffic Control modernization plan:
“We strongly support Secretary Duffy’s plan to rebuild our nation’s air traffic control system. Recent issues—especially those at DCA and EWR—remind us of the urgent need for a sharp focus on the safety and efficiency of the National Airspace System (NAS) and the dire necessity to address antiquated technology and the staffing shortage.
We are pleased that the Secretary has identified the priorities of what must be done to maintain safety and remain a leader in air navigation services. We applaud the administration’s budget request of $4 billion for FAA’s technology and facilities account (F&E), which is higher than ever before.
However, based on decades of Federal budgets not even keeping up with inflation, the system is in serious need of continued sufficient budget requests as well as an immediate robust infusion of resources.
We applaud Chairman Graves’ critical first step in moving forward on $12.5 billion of funding. As the Modern Skies Coalition and Chairman Graves have indicated, this was a down payment to address these systemic, ongoing problems. Based on our analysis, we believe a minimum of $18.5 billion in additional emergency funding should be appropriated over the next three years above the FAA’s annual F&E budget.
The staffing and technology challenges facing the NAS did not appear overnight and will require strong leadership and oversight to hold FAA accountable to maximize the value and effectiveness of these investment resources and deliver a world class system.
We are deeply appreciative that Secretary Duffy has made our nation’s air traffic control system a priority and look forward to working with the Administration and Congress to bring this vision to fruition.
We must act now with strong purpose and commitment.”
