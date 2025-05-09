Modern Skies Coalition Supports Secretary Duffy’s Air Traffic Control Modernization Plan

This week, members of the Modern Skies Coalition, NATA and more than 50 other national aviation stakeholders released the statement below supporting Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy’s Air Traffic Control modernization plan:



“We strongly support Secretary Duffy’s plan to rebuild our nation’s air traffic control system. Recent issues—especially those at DCA and EWR—remind us of the urgent need for a sharp focus on the safety and efficiency of the National Airspace System (NAS) and the dire necessity to address antiquated technology and the staffing shortage.



We are pleased that the Secretary has identified the priorities of what must be done to maintain safety and remain a leader in air navigation services. We applaud the administration’s budget request of $4 billion for FAA’s technology and facilities account (F&E), which is higher than ever before.

However, based on decades of Federal budgets not even keeping up with inflation, the system is in serious need of continued sufficient budget requests as well as an immediate robust infusion of resources.

We applaud Chairman Graves’ critical first step in moving forward on $12.5 billion of funding. As the Modern Skies Coalition and Chairman Graves have indicated, this was a down payment to address these systemic, ongoing problems. Based on our analysis, we believe a minimum of $18.5 billion in additional emergency funding should be appropriated over the next three years above the FAA’s annual F&E budget.

The staffing and technology challenges facing the NAS did not appear overnight and will require strong leadership and oversight to hold FAA accountable to maximize the value and effectiveness of these investment resources and deliver a world class system.

We are deeply appreciative that Secretary Duffy has made our nation’s air traffic control system a priority and look forward to working with the Administration and Congress to bring this vision to fruition.



We must act now with strong purpose and commitment.”



Aeronautical Repair Station Association

Aerospace Industries Association

Air Line Pilots Association, International

Air Medical Operators Association

Air Traffic Control Association

Airbus

Aircraft Electronics Association

Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association

Airlines for America

Airports Council International – North

America

Allied Pilots Association

American Association of Airport Executives

American Society of Travel Advisors

Association of Air Medical Services

Association of Flight Attendants-CWA

Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems

International

Association of Professional Flight

Attendants

Association of Value Airlines

Aviation Technical Education Council

Cargo Airline Association

Coalition of Airline Pilots Associations

Commercial Space Federation

Corporate Aircraft Association

Experimental Aircraft Association

General Aviation Manufacturers Association

General Electric Aerospace

Global Business Travel Association

International Aircraft Dealers Association

International Air Transport Association

International Association of Machinists and

Aerospace Workers

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

International Council of Air Shows

National Air Carrier Association

National Air Traffic Controllers Association

National Air Transportation Association

National Association of State Aviation

Officials

National Business Aviation Association

NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots

Professional Aviation Safety Specialists,

AFL-CIO

RTCA

Recreational Aviation Foundation

Regional Airline Association

Southwest Airlines Pilots Association

The Boeing Company

Transport Workers Union of America, AFL-

CIO

Transportation Trades Department, AFL-

CIO

Travelers United

United States Parachute Association

United States Tour Operators Association

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

U.S. Contract Tower Association

U.S. Travel Association

Vertical Aviation International

Vertical Flight Society